Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has some special jewelry from her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell — but it’s not an engagement ring.

“It’s a promise ring,” Alana, 18, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 13, while promoting the new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot. “[I’ve had it since] we first got together. Everybody always asks me [if I’m engaged] and I’m like, ‘I’ve literally worn this since we’ve gotten together.’”

Alana and Dralin, 22, have been dating since 2021, with the reality TV star telling Us that they’ve already had discussions about getting married.

“We talk about it, but definitely in the future. I want to at least finish school first and then get our heads on straight and then talk about marriage,” Alana stressed.

Related: ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Far from reality? Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her family knew how to stir up controversy on their former show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The reality series aired on TLC from 2012 to 2014. The family initially became famous after Thompson appeared as a beauty pageant contestant on Toddlers & Tiaras before landing […]

Alana is currently in college, studying to be a nurse.

“I just finished my first year, so I’m going into my second,” Alana said. “It was very hard for my first year because everything with Anna [Cardwell] and just trying to get adjusted to Colorado and college, but my second semester went a lot smoother and I feel like I did a lot better that semester and I think I finally got the hang of [the fact that] I’m in college. I still think sometimes I’m [just] walking around campus. I’m like, ‘There’s no way I’ve done graduated high school [and] I’m in college.’”

Alana’s sister Anna “Chickadee” died in December 2023 after battling stage IV cancer. She was 29. Anna is survived by mother Mama June Shannon, two daughters and three sisters.

June, 44, shares Anna and Jessica Shannon with ex David Dunn, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird with ex Michael Anthony Ford and Alana with ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. The family rose to fame in 2012 when a young Alana appeared on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras. The cameos soon landed the family their own Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot spinoffs.

Alana even told Us that “of course” some of her college peers have recognized her.

Related: ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ TV Show Cast: Where Are They Now? Finding fame. When Toddlers & Tiaras debuted on TLC in January 2009, viewers were concerned about the lengths that parents went through to put their children in the beauty pageant world. Even though the reality series ran for seven seasons — and inspired several spinoffs — the controversy about the children’s provocative clothing and behavior […]

“It’s a lot. People [will] take pictures in front of my car,” she said. “I’m trying to find a parking spot, [and] people are just pointing me. It’s a whole bunch. [And when] I’m just trying to walk to class, everybody’s like, ‘Can I get a picture?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry, I don’t take pictures on my school campus because I’m here to learn not to have a meet-and-greet.’”

Alana continued, “That doesn’t make a lot of people happy, but it is not for me. I don’t personally care ‘cause I pay for this college. I love my fans and all, but at school, that’s a different time.”

Alana’s school life and relationships will be chronicled on the new season of WETV’s Mama June: From Not to Hot, which premiered on Friday, June 14.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi