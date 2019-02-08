Academy Award-nominated actor Albert Finney has died. He was 82.

Finney’s family confirmed his death in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, February 8.

“Albert Finney, aged 82, passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side. The family request privacy at this sad time.”

Over the course of his career, Finney was nominated for five Oscars for his roles in Erin Brockovich, Murder on the Orient Express, Tom Jones, The Dresser and Under the Volcano.

He also starred in Annie, The Bourne Identity films and won a Golden Globe and Emmy for the 2002 miniseries, The Gathering Storm. His last movie was 2012’s Skyfall.

In 2011, Finney’s agent confirmed he was diagnosed with kidney cancer at the age of 75.

“Yes, Mr Finney was treated for cancer. He is better now and is considering several new projects,” his agent said in a statement at the time. “Mr Finney is at the time of life when he can be extra choosy about the roles that he accepts. These are difficult times for film producers and he won’t even read a script unless the film is fully financed.”

Finney is survived by his wife, Pene Delmage, and son Simon.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!