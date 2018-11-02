Busted! Alec Baldwin was arrested on Friday, November 2, after allegedly getting into a fight in New York City, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 60-year-old’s arrest followed a dispute over a parking spot in front of his apartment building, a New York Police Department source tells Us.

The NYPD’s press information office told Us the incident happened around 2 p.m. ET in the West Village neighborhood.

“There was a dispute over a parking spot,” the press agent told Us. “When the individual parked and got out of his car, he was punched in the face by Alec Baldwin. Alec has not been charged yet but will likely face assault charges … The injured individual was taken to a local hospital for observations. We have no notes of Alec resisting arrest.”

The press agent added that Baldwin would likely be released once his charges came through.

This isn’t Baldwin’s first brush with the law: He was arrested in 2014 for disorderly conduct after riding his bicycle in the wrong direction on a one-way street in Manhattan, and he was acquitted in 1996 in a misdemeanor battery case involving a photographer from the prior year.

The 30 Rock alum, who currently hosts The Alec Baldwin Show and The Match Game on ABC, recently welcomed his fourth child with wife Hilaria Baldwin. He’s also the father of Ireland Baldwin, his daughter with his first wife, Kim Basinger.

More details to follow.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!