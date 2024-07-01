Alec Baldwin honored wife Hilaria Baldwin on their 12-year anniversary, detailing the “ups and downs” in their relationship.

“Although I fell in love with you the moment I met you, marrying you seemed like a dream. Good and bad. Ups and downs. 7 kids. (Plus Ireland, Andre and Holland.) Four dogs. Four cats,” Alec, 66, shared in an Instagram post on Sunday, June 20. “In spite of some tough times for me, I wouldn’t trade any of it. Happy Anniversary. You are my gift.”

Alec’s anniversary tribute comes days before his involuntary manslaughter trial is set to begin with jury selection on Tuesday, July 9. The actor was charged with manslaughter in January following the October 2021 death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Alec was holding a prop gun that went off, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The actor has maintained his innocence over the years.)

Hilaria, 40, shared her own social media tribute on Sunday.

“Happy 12 years of marriage, Alec…not only have there been joyful ups and sad downs that life inevitably brings, but we have also experienced everything from sideways, zigzags, tremendous love and also things that are so painfully and plainly backwards,” she wrote. “We hang on tight…hold on to family and friends to source our comfort and energy. Lean in to gratitude to brighten every day.”

Hilaria called herself “lucky” to have Alec in her life.

“I know I am not here on this page much, as of late, but I will be again,” she concluded. “I want you, who is reading this, to know I am grateful to all of you who make this page a supportive community. I hope you feel how much your kindness is a gift that we will forever treasure.”

Alec and Hilaria started dating in 2011 and got married the following year. The couple share seven kids together, Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo “Edu,” María, 3, and Ilaria, 19 months. (Alec also shares daughter Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

TLC announced last month that they signed a deal with Alec and Hilaria for a family reality show on the network, titled The Baldwins.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” the duo told followers of the forthcoming series in a joint social media post. “Home is the place we love to be most.”

Alec and Hilaria’s decision to star in a reality show was “years” in the making, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They always remark that their living situation is perfect for reality because they have so many kids with big personalities.”