Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, didn’t decide to star in a reality show on a whim — and they’re ready to become open books for viewers.

“Hilaria has been asked for years if she’d consider a reality show, which gave them this idea,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They always remark that their living situation is perfect for reality because they have so many kids with big personalities.”

Although Hilaria, 40, gives her social media followers an inside look at her home life regularly, the couple want to highlight a different side of their relationship with their show.

“This is their chance to show the world what their life is like on a day-to-day basis,” a second insider tells Us, noting that the TLC series will focus on “all the chaos with the kids, the animals and their careers.”

Additionally, viewers will see Alec, 66, and Hilaria, who share seven children, “making time for each other,” the source adds.

The former 30 Rock actor and his spouse announced on June 4 that they inked a deal with TLC for their own reality show called The Baldwins.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” Alec revealed in a joint social media post. “Home is the place we love to be most.”

Hilaria and Alec enlisted their seven kids — Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo “Edu,” María, 3, and Ilaria, 19 months — to help make the show announcement. (Alec is also the father of daughter Ireland, 28, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

“We are the Baldwins!” the couple screamed with their children in tow. “And we’re coming to TLC!” Alec said, joking, “God help you all!”

Alec’s choice to partake in the TLC project came as a surprise to some as the actor is currently under the microscope after being charged in January with involuntary manslaughter following his connection with the 2021 Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec has remained adamant that he’s not guilty in the shooting despite holding the prop gun that was fired, which killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. The charges were initially dropped against Alec in April 2023, but in January Us confirmed that he was indicted again. Alec could face up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

While the timing of The Baldwins has raised eyebrows, Alec and Hilaria have wanted to do a reality show for some time.

“Alec’s favorite thing is spending time with Hilaria and their kids, and anyone who’s around them knows they just love being together,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2023, confirming that Alec and Hilaria were thinking about “pitching reality show ideas soon.”

The insider added that the couple “love the idea of a show where they can show people who they are and what matters most to them.”

Andy Cohen also confirmed in June that Hilaria was considered as a possible addition to the Real Housewives franchise before she and Alec teamed up with TLC.

Cohen, 56, told Kelly Ripa on the June 5 episode of her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast that his chat with Hilaria was “exploratory” and “didn’t go much further” than the initial stages.

Watch the exclusive video above for more details on Alec and Hilaria’s upcoming reality TV show — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.