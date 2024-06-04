Hilaria Baldwin entertained the idea of swapping out her yoga gear for a shining red apple after chatting with Andy Cohen about a possible Real Housewives gig.

“Well, we actually had a discussion with her a little while ago about that,” Cohen, 56, revealed in a preview for the upcoming Wednesday, June 5, episode of Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Cohen’s remark came after Ripa, 53, suggested that Hilaria, 40, could be a good fit for The Real Housewives of New York City, since she and husband Alec Baldwin have a home in the city.

Cohen noted that his conversation with Hilaria was “exploratory” and “didn’t go much further” than their initial chat.

The Bravo host teased that it was “an interesting” idea to have Hilaria join one of the Real Housewives franchises.

Cohen even entertained Ripa’s idea for creating a Baldwin spinoff, brainstorming show titles, including “Keeping Up With the Baldwins. Keeping Up With the Baldwinitos.”

Cohen and Ripa tapped their podcast episode before the Baldwin family shared on Tuesday, June 4, that they are starring in their own reality show for TLC.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” Alec, 66, told his followers via a joint Instagram announcement. “Home is the place we love to be most.”

Hilaria and Alec, who share seven children, yelled, “We are the Baldwins!” alongside their kids. “And we’re coming to TLC!” Alec said, joking, “God help you all!”

Ahead of their big news, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023 that the couple were hoping to take fans inside their homelife sooner rather than later.

“Alec and Hilaria may be pitching reality show ideas soon,” the insider said, noting that Alec and Hilaria would sign a deal if they found “the right fit that would authentically show who they are as a family.”

Alec and Hilaria “genuinely love spending time together so it would have to be something that shows their personalities, everyday laughter and adventures,” the source teased.

“Alec’s favorite thing is spending time with Hilaria and their kids, and anyone who’s around them knows they just love being together,” the insider added. “They love the idea of a show where they can show people who they are and what matters most to them.”

When it comes to their TLC series, fans will get to know all seven children: Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo “Edu,” María, 3, and Ilaria, 19 months.

Alec’s eldest daughter, Ireland, 28, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger, has not been confirmed as a participant in the series.

The Baldwins, which will premiere in 2025, promises “for the first time” to bring viewers in on Alec and Hilaria’s “non-stop love, laughter and drama.”

Whether the show will touch upon Alec’s recent legal drama remains to be seen. The actor was charged in January 2023 with involuntary manslaughter following Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death on set two years prior.

At the time of the shooting, Alec was holding the prop gun that when fired killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Alec has pleaded not guilty, and the charges were dropped in April 2023. However, Us confirmed in January that the actor was indicted again in connection with Hutchins’ death. He could face up to 18 months in prison if convicted of the fourth-degree felony.