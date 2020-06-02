Some of Alec Baldwin’s followers questioned his decision to post — and promote — his new podcast episode with Woody Allen on “Blackout Tuesday.”

The 62-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 2, to announce his interview with Allen, 84, on his “Here’s the Thing” podcast was now available.

“Woody Allen’s new book, Apropos of Nothing, starts with a portrait of his father, a tough-guy World War One Navy veteran and onetime gunman in a firing squad,” Baldwin wrote via Instagram. “It’s the first of a series of surprising, fascinating stories from a life that went from working-class Jewish Brooklyn in the 1940s to movie sets in Rome and Paris. The book also addresses the accusation of an incident of sexual abuse leveled by Dylan Farrow. Allen and Alec cover it all — plus how he’s doing in the age of coronavirus — in this candid and wide-ranging interview.”

In a second post, the 30 Rock alum added that the three films he made with the director are the “highlight” of his career.

Social media users took to the comments section to point out both the sexual assault allegations against Allen and “Blackout Tuesday,” a movement encouraging social media users to hit pause and educate themselves on the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd. Baldwin subsequently fired back at someone who criticized his “exceptionally bad timing.”

“In the course of this podcast, we have often booked guests that have either requested or required a specific posting date in order to promote a project. We make every effort to honor those requests. Allen is no exception,” Baldwin replied. “As for the perceived lack of sensitivity re BlackOutTuesday, I had no idea about this … national day of whatever.”

Baldwin went on explain “three things” to his followers.

“The professional lives of some people cannot be put on hold at the whims of political correctness,” he wrote. “I believe Allen is innocent and that is my right. Posting a black screen today or any other day, though a decent sentiment, is not an effective political stance. Voting, and working to enroll others to vote, is more … practical.”

This isn’t the first time Baldwin has defended the filmmaker, whose daughter has repeatedly accused him of sexual assault in the past. Allen has denied the allegations.

“Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed,” Baldwin tweeted in January 2018. “The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career.”