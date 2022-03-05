What a marvel! Alex Borstein has been stealing scenes on the small screen for the past three decades. The Emmy winner is currently keeping everyone in stitches on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

She previously wowed viewers on Gilmore Girls as Drella. Borstein went on to star on MadTV, portraying a variety of goofy characters. The Illinois native also found success voicing animated TV characters, including Wonder Woman on Robot Chicken and Lois Griffin on Family Guy. She’s been a part of the Fox series since 1999.

Off screen, Borstein’s life is just as funny and full of surprises as her fans would think — and she told Us Weekly all about it in the latest magazine issue on newsstands now.

But outside of her impressive comedy career, how much do Borstein’s fans know about her? The Gilmore Girls alum opened up to Us exclusively about herself — including her three-step stress reliever and the reason she used to skip school as a teen.

Scroll down to learn more about Borstein:

1. I’ve known my best friend since we were 12. Every year for our birthdays, we buy each other jewelry.

2. I took my father’s car for a joyride when I was 15 years old. It was a Datsun 200SX — and I did not know how to drive a stick shift.

3. The thing I love most about being a part of Mrs. Maisel is working with some of the most talented people out there. And zero drama!

4. My advice for aspiring actors is find something else that you love, and then do that.

5. My mother and grandmother are two of the biggest badasses I’ve ever known.

6. I am a carrier of hemophilia. My mother, brother, daughter and I all have bleeding disorders.

7. My favorite subject in school was lunch. Crappy microwave burritos were at the top of the list.

8. March is Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month and I’ll be shouting about awareness, diagnoses and care from the rooftops.

9. I’m also a longtime supporter of the National Hemophilia Foundation.

10. When I’m stressed, I find that a nice combination of food, sex and a hot bath can always relax me.

11. I went to Hollywood High School and we used to leave at lunch to see actors get their handprints at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

12. Something I’m loving about 2022 is writing the year in roman numerals on all my checks: MMXXII. (Yes, I still use checks.)

13. My last “treat myself” purchase was a fabulous coat from Lydia Delgado in Barcelona.

14. One of my go-to karaoke songs is Tina Turner’s “Private Dancer.”

15. I’m beyond excited to see the new season of Peaky Blinders. Those Shelby boys …

16. A book I’ve been meaning to read is The Rewind Files by Claire Willett.

17. Before acting, I worked as a copywriter at a small advertising agency. Barbie doll was one of my clients.

18. My favorite food group is Nutella.

19. I love escape rooms.

20. I got starstruck when I met Alan Arkin.

21. My pet peeve is pet poop. Pick up your dog **s–t, people!

22. I love ice cream on the coldest winter day. Two scoops if it’s snowing.

23. An actor I really admire is Frances McDormand. She is just phenomenal.

24. I love to wander on the weekends. Trips to upstate New York when I’m on the East Coast, jaunts to the ocean or mountains when I’m in L.A. Sometimes it’s even just a long, long local walk.

25. I’m happiest when I’m with my kids. (Until I’m with them, then they make me slightly insane, and I need to get away for a few days, and then I miss them like crazy. Ah, motherhood!)

Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

