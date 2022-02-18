Love is no joke! Fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are used to complicated romances, but many of the show’s stars have a simpler relationship status off screen.

The Amazon Prime Video series has given viewers a complex heroine to root for in Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) since its 2017 debut. As the 1950s housewife shakes up her life while getting divorced and realizing her dream of becoming a stand-up comic, Midge has also raised a few eyebrows in the romance department.

Two years into the series, Midge found herself in a love triangle with ex-husband Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen) and new man Benjamin (Zachary Levi).

“Team Midge,” Brosnahan exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019 after her character chose to stick things out with Joel at the end of season 2.

Alex Borstein, who plays Susie Myerson, showed her solidarity with the show’s leading lady, adding, “Susie is also team Midge with a side of team Abe [Weissman, who is Midge’s dad],” the Gilmore Girls alum said at the time.

Ahead of season 4, which premiered in February 2022, Midge found herself in another romantic predicament with the addition of new character played by Milo Ventimiglia.

“Well, I think any new guy that they introduce is gonna affect Joel. It’s not like he’s just moved on and he’s over it,” Zegen exclusively told Us at the press junket for the Amazon Prime Video dramedy earlier that month.

While Midge’s love life has been full of twists and turns — she and Joel broke up at the beginning of season 1 but coparent their two kids throughout the series — off screen, Brosnahan has seemingly had better luck.

News broke in early 2019 that the Wisconsin native and Jason Ralph secretly tied the knot a year earlier. Brosnahan showed her man some love during her 2019 Golden Globes acceptance speech after winning Best Actress in a Musical of Comedy TV Series for the Amazon show.

“Jason, I love you. I wouldn’t be here at all without you,” she said in January of that year while holding the coveted trophy. “Thank you.”

The actress’ TV parents — Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle play Abe and Rose Weissman, respectively — have also found their own happily ever after, saying, “I do” during the ‘90s.

Scroll down to see which Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars are married and who’s still single: