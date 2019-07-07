Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may not be married yet, but the former MLB star has already perfected the role of supportive spouse.

In a new video titled “It’s My Party Tour Diary: Volume One” posted to Lopez’s YouTube page on Saturday, July 6, Rodriguez, 43, can be seen comforting his fiancée, 49, after she felt she didn’t perform well on one stop of her tour.

“It was a tough show for me,” Lopez told the MLB Tonight commentator as he held her close and she explained that she hit her head and began bleeding when she fell on stage.

Rodriguez then consoled Lopez, who had tears welling up in her eyes. “It was the best show I’ve seen so far. You guys killed it! And you showed why you’re a champion, baby,” he gushed. “You were down and you still came back up and had the best show.”

Though her beau’s comments made her crack a smile, Lopez went on to note that she just wasn’t “happy with herself” after the show.

“You don’t see how great you are. You really have no idea,” Rodriguez assured her. “Baby, nobody’s looking at steps. People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound.”

After coming out of her funk, a smiling Lopez exclaimed to her manager, Benny Medina: “Alex said it was the best show he’d ever seen. That’s why I love him and I’m gonna marry him. Whether he wants to or not, we’re getting married. We’re getting married forever.”

Rodriguez — who has been in the audience at many of Lopez’s concerts in the past few months — proposed to the “Dinero” songstress in February. The athlete popped the question with a $1.4 million, 15-carat classic emerald-cut diamond engagement ring during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas.

“Marriage is something that became important to both of them and their kids,” a source told Us Weekly after the proposal, with a nod to Lopez’s 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez’s daughters, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, with ex Cynthia Scurtis. “They know they want to make this commitment to forever together.”

