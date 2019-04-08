The times have certainly changed for Alex Rodriguez. The former Major League Baseball player, who was once at the center of a major doping scandal, has since settled down and formed a new reality.

While Rodriguez was at the height of his athletic career, the now-43-year-old was photographed for Details magazine in 2009, with one picture in particular making headlines. In the pic, the New York City native could be seen kissing his reflection in the mirror.

“I cringe at that,” Rodriguez recalled in a New York Times interview published on Sunday, April 7. “We were ending the photo shoot, and I wanted to run out of there. I think Steven Klein was the photographer, and he was like, ‘Let’s just shoot one more.’ And I’m like, ‘What? I just want to eat a burger. Let me get out of here.’”

Rodriguez went on to note that he “just kissed the mirror, not even thinking,” but that the “did a lot of things like that” back in the day. “I took my shirt off at Central Park and decided to get sun in the middle of the day,” he added of another frenzy-inducing moment in 2006.

As for long-standing rumors that Rodriguez has a portrait of himself as a centaur hanging in his home, he told the Times it’s “100 percent not true” but he wishes “it was true because it’s such a cool story.”

Though Rodriguez is retired from the MLB, he remains busy with business ventures and his work being a Sunday Night Baseball correspondent. Outside of his work, Rodriguez is dad to daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, and recently became engaged to Jennifer Lopez, to whom he proposed in the Bahamas last month.

“I’ve never met anyone who’s more honest. She’s so authentic and genuine,” Rodriguez told the Times of the Second Act star, 49. “It was strange to see someone of such magnitude be so normal, be such a great mother and partner and friend. How can you be like this and then go perform in front of 80,000 people? But that’s her superpower.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!