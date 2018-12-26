Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez may be one of Hollywood’s most powerful couples, but that doesn’t mean it’s all work and no play. The retired MLB player, 43, and the 49-year-old Second Act star celebrated Christmas by channeling their youth.

“She’s still a kid when it comes to Christmas,” Rodriguez captioned an Instagram video on Tuesday, December 25, that shows his love showing off dance moves inspired by the popular video game Fortnite with “Winter Wonderland” playing in the background. “Merry Christmas everybody.”

Lopez’s dance-filled holiday celebrations didn’t begin — or end — there, either. The pair, who started dating in May 2017, attended the Kardashians’ star-studded Christmas Eve party on Monday, December 24, where they got their groove on.

Rodriguez captured Lopez shaking her infamous curves in a form-fitting white dress in a clip posted to his Instagram Stories. While she’s dancing, the athlete sweetly calls her name to which she responds with a smile and a giggle. He later added videos of her dancing through their living room following Christmas brunch.

Earlier this month, the World of Dance judge’s Second Act director, Peter Segal, opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the couple’s strong relationship.

“You know, I think it’s inevitable [that they are going to get married] but I’m not going to predict when. The question is when, not if,” Segal, 56, told Us, noting that Rodriguez visited Lopez on set of the film “a lot.”

He added: “No PDA. They were together, very respectful. I’m actually not a big fan of PDA anyway, so thank God not.”

Lopez and Rodriguez have happily blended their families over the year-and-a-half they’ve been together. They are often spotted with the “Jenny From the Block” songstress’ 10-year-old twins Max and Emme — whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony — and the former Yankees star’s two children, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!