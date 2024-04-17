The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola is reeling after her estranged husband, Todd Nepola, filed for divorce on Thursday, April 11.

“Everyone is shocked. It’s very surprising,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Alexia loves hard. She is all about love, she is romantic in that respect. She is hurting right now.”

The insider adds that Alexia, 56, “loves Todd and is devastated” by the split. “It all came as a shock,” the source says.

Alexia and Todd, 51, tied the knot in 2021 after several years of dating. While Todd has yet to publicly address the split, Alexia reacted via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 15.

Related: 6 Warning Signs Pointing to RHOM’s Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola’s Split While The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola’s love story came to an end in April 2024, the warning signs were there for many months. Us Weekly confirmed that Todd filed for divorce from Alexia after nearly three years of marriage. The couple exchanged vows in December 2021 after several years […]

“I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage,” she wrote. “I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time.”

Alexia previously gushed about Todd while celebrating Valentine’s Day in February.

“No matter what life throws my way, there’s one thing I can be sure of. … We belong together,” she captioned an Instagram photo of Todd kissing her on the cheek “You will always be my Valentine 🐢🐢 I love you forever ❤️❤️.”

Alexia isn’t the only one who didn’t see the divorce filing coming. Her RHOM costar Marysol Patton voiced her shock during a Monday appearance on her iHeartRadio “Ay Por Favor” podcast.

Related: Every ‘Real Housewives’ Couple Who Filed for Divorce After Appearing on TV The reality TV curse spares no Real Housewives franchise. Several Real Housewives duos who have called it quits over the years renewed their vows on their respective franchise before they filed for divorce, contributing to a “reality TV curse.” Dorit Kemsley, for her part, told Us Weekly in April 2021 that Kyle Richards warned her […]

“What can I say? I am completely taken by surprise. I mean, I didn’t see this coming. It rips my heart apart because I can only put myself in her shoes and know how hard this must be for her,” Marysol, 57, said.

Although their split came as a surprise, Alexia and Todd’s relationship was a source of controversy during season 6 of RHOM, which premiered in November 2023. After her costar Adriana de Moura claimed that the duo were experiencing financial problems, Alexia shut down the rumors during the season 6 reunion earlier this year.

“I don’t appreciate that just because I’m renting and I happen to have to move out because they sold our unit, that I’m having financial problems,” she said. “I’m married to a reputable businessman that has his own business.”

Related: Inside ‘RHOM’ Star Alexia Nepola's Dramatic Life on and Off Camera Mindy Small/Getty Images The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola knows a thing or two about keeping things real. For five seasons, Nepola has allowed Bravo cameras to capture the highs and lows of her life as a wife, mom and businesswoman. But even when filming stops, the reality star can’t help but find […]

Alexia was previously married to Peter Rosello Sr., who was one of the subjects of Netflix’s Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, from 1992 to 1996. The exes share sons Peter, 31, and Frankie, 26. Alexia went on to marry Herman Echevarria in 2004. The pair separated in 2015, prior to Echevarria’s sudden death at age 61 in September 2016.

Alexia compared her first two marriages to her relationship with Todd during a December 2021 episode of RHOM.

“After the two marriages that I’ve had, you know, I was super jaded. I’d literally been married to two guys that had been liars. But when I met Todd around five years ago, I knew that he was going to be the one that I was going to be able to trust,” she said at the time. “I honestly really want to be married to Todd for the rest of my life.”