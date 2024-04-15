While The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola’s love story came to an end in April 2024, the warning signs were there for many months.

Us Weekly confirmed that Todd filed for divorce from Alexia after nearly three years of marriage.

The couple exchanged vows in December 2021 after several years of dating. Alexia previously gushed about her connection with Todd — and how it was different from her past relationships.

“After the two marriages that I’ve had, you know, I was super jaded. I’d literally been married to two guys that had been liars. But when I met Todd around five years ago, I knew that he was going to be the one that I was going to be able to trust,” Alexia said in a December 2021 episode. “I honestly really want to be married to Todd for the rest of my life. He loves me, and he loves [my son Frankie].”

But the pair showed signs of trouble while filming RHOM, from their alleged financial issues to Todd clashing with Alexia’s sons. (Alexia shares Peter and Frankie with ex-husband Pedro Rosello.)

Scroll down for more warning signs that pointed to Alexia and Todd’s split:

Financial Problems

During season 6 of RHOM, Alexia’s castmate Adriana de Moura claimed that the duo were experiencing financial woes. Alexia, for her part, denied the speculation and told People that her costar had “made up a rumor.”

Despite moving out of their mega-expensive penthouse apartment — which featured 10,000 square feet of space and a private garage/car elevator — while filming, Alexia assured the outlet in November 2023 that she and Todd were “doing just fine.” She explained that their relocation was due to a real estate deal.

Alexia also set the record straight about their finances during the reunion, which began airing in February 2024. While sharing that she and Todd don’t have a joint checking account, Alexia brought her apartment lease and payment history to show that the couple weren’t broke.

Road to Their Wedding Was Rocky

After getting engaged in December 2019, Alexia and Todd were forced to push back their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pair decided to tie the knot in August 2021, however, on what would have been their wedding day, Alexia announced that her mother, Nancy, had died of COVID-19.

Months later, Us confirmed that the twosome eloped in St. Barths. “I’m a wife!!! (A real one.) It still feels like a dream I can’t even put into words,” she told Us after the ceremony. “[It was] perfect for us! Truly everything we wanted. Just him and I. … We look forward to celebrating with our friends and family in 2022.”

Todd Was a No-Show at a Party Alexia Hosted in Their Home

Todd skipped Alexia’s party on RHOM season 6 after he publicly apologized to castmate Nicole Martin’s fiancé, Anthony Lopez. (The two had gotten into an argument during season 5 of RHOM, leading Todd to slam Lopez’s insurance attorney practice.)

“I thought everything was fine; I don’t know what happened,” Alexia told costar Marysol Patton. “He’s just like, ‘I don’t wanna be there, none of those people are your friends, they’re not my friends.’ That’s what he thinks. That’s how he feels.”

Todd subsequently admitted he was downstairs in the building’s gym during the party. He ultimately apologized for his no-show, and Alexia accepted the olive branch.

Todd Clashed With Alexia’s Sons

Todd’s strained relationship with Alexia’s eldest son, Peter, became a major story line during RHOM. There was tension between the two particularly over how Peter looked after his special needs brother, Frankie, who suffered a traumatic brain injury after a near-fatal car crash years ago.

Their Smaller, Destination Wedding Was Briefly Televised

Alexia and Todd’s ceremony in St. Barths was televised — and as fans of Housewives know, there’s seemingly a curse surrounding aired weddings and vow renewals, with many ending in divorce. (Examples include Vicki Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps, Shannon Beador, Ramona Singer, and others.)

Alexia Was Defensive About Her Marriage in Numerous Fights With the Other Women

During season 6 of RHOM, Alexia’s costars questioned the state of her marriage but Alexia continually defended her and Todd’s union. After Todd didn’t make an appearance at Alexia’s party, she assured her castmates in an episode that the pair weren’t heading toward a divorce, and alleged that Todd missing the event was due to de Moura.