Like some Real Housewives of Miami fans, Marysol Patton didn’t see Alexia Nepola’s divorce from Todd Nepola coming.

“We’re all a little shocked and it’s not a good day for her to be here and participate,” Marysol, 57, said on the Monday, April 15, episode of their iHeartRadio “Ay Por Favor” podcast. “What can I say? I am completely taken by surprise. I mean, I didn’t see this coming. It rips my heart apart because I can only put myself in her shoes and know how hard this must be for her.”

Marysol continued, “We all have that dream of being in love and then we find a partner and we have the fantasy of the perfect life and then reality hits sometimes and it’s not what we thought it was going to be. Today we all got a big cold dose of reality. Things don’t always turn out the way we had planned. I’m very sad for her.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Todd, 51, filed for divorce on April 11 in Florida. While the businessman has not publicly addressed the split, Alexia, 56, spoke out on social media.

“I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on April 15. “I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time.”

One friend Alexia can count on is Marysol. In her latest podcast episode, Marysol vowed to support her longtime BFF and the Real Housewives of Miami costar as she navigates a new relationship status.

“I will always be here for her and give her support,” Marysol said. “Our phones have been blowing up today. I’ve told people, ‘Don’t text her. Give her some time.’ She needs to just be alone and figure it out because it’s all so new and fresh and shocking. I’m going to be there for her. I’m always there for her.”

Fans met Alexia and Marysol when Real Housewives of Miami first premiered in 2011. Despite the show being canceled in 2013, the duo remained close and returned for the reboot in 2022.

“If anyone knows that Alexia will see better times ahead, it’s me,” Marysol said. “I’ve been through the ringer with her. She’s been through the ringer with me. We’ve been through deaths, divorces, marriages, TV shows, canceled TV shows, rebooted TV shows. Now we get to talk about it on our podcast.”

Before meeting Todd, Alexia was previously married to Pedro Rosello and Herman Echevarria. Her second husband died in 2016, nearly one year after they separated.

Marysol promised listeners that you will hear more from Alexia when she is ready to share her story. For now, she appears to be processing the end of her nearly three-year marriage in private.

“When she’s ready to talk about it, she will because Alexia is a sharer and that’s why she’s on a reality show because she knows how to share and be open and be raw and be real,” Marysol said. “If there’s anything I know about Alexia, she’s strong and she’s a fighter and resilient. She has been through a lot and she always comes out on the other end shining.”

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock and set to return for season 7 later this year or early next.