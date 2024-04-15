The Real Housewives of Miami‘s Alexia Nepola spoke out about husband Todd Nepola filing for divorce after nearly three years of marriage.

“I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage,” Alexia, 56, wrote via Instagram Stories Monday, April 15. “I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during his difficult time.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Monday that Todd, 51, submitted the paperwork in Miami earlier this month. Despite rumors about her marriage being brought up on season 6 of RHOM, Alexia previously claimed that she was on great terms with Todd.

“No matter what life throws my way, there’s one thing I can be sure of… We belong together,” Alexia wrote via Instagram in February in honor of Valentine’s Day. “You will always be my Valentine 🐢🐢 I love you forever ❤️❤️.”

Bravo fans have seen Alexia and Todd’s relationship play out on several seasons of The Real Housewives of Miami. After several years of dating, Todd proposed to Alexia in 2019 and they later eloped in St. Barths.

“Our favorite moment of the ceremony was when a big sea turtle came up to above the water. I knew there was a symbolic and spiritual meaning and the universe trying to tell me something,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021. “Sea turtles symbolize longevity, peace, perseverance, healing, steadfastness, wisdom and emotional strength. I am a sea turtle!”

Before exchanging vows with Todd, Alexia explained why she was hopeful about their future.

“After the two marriages that I’ve had, you know, I was super jaded. I’d literally been married to two guys that had been liars. But when I met Todd around five years ago, I knew that he was going to be the one that I was going to be able to trust,” Alexia said in a December 2021 episode of RHOM. “I honestly really want to be married to Todd for the rest of my life. He loves me, and he loves [my son Frankie].”

The reality star was previously married to Peter Rosello Sr. (who was the subject of Netflix’s Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami) from 1992 to 1996. They share sons Peter, 31, and Frankie, 26. Alexia went on to marry Herman Echevarria in 2004, and they remained together until 2015. Echevarria was found dead in 2016.

Season 6 of RHOM took a turn when Alexia’s costars questioned her future with Todd amid speculation about their finances. Their reasoning mainly came from Alexia’s surprising move from her condo with son Frankie, which she later defended.

“I don’t appreciate that just because I’m renting and I happen to have move out because they sold our unit — that I’m having financial problems,” Alexia said during the season 6 reunion earlier this year. “I’m married to a reputable businessman that has his own business.”