Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s daughter Alexia Umansky has been going strong with her longtime boyfriend, Jake Zingerman.

The couple has featured each other on their respective social media pages dating back to 2015, but their connection didn’t turn romantic until years later when they began dating in 2019. While Alexia and Zingerman had been keeping things low-key, Mauricio revealed to Us Weekly that the pair had been together for quite a while.

“Alexia’s got a boyfriend that’s been around for a long, long time,” Mauricio exclusively told Us in a joint interview with Alexia and stepdaughter Farrah Aldjufrie in November 2022. “He’s awesome. We love him.”

Since going public with their romance, Alexia and Zingerman have taken their relationship to the next level and have achieved many milestones along the way.

Keep scrolling to see Alexia and Zingerman’s relationship timeline:

November 2019

Alexia and Zingerman began dating.

May 2020

Zingerman shared a snap of him and Alexia after they completed a hike. “12.8mi and 22,000 steps later,” he wrote via Instagram.

June 2021

Zingerman gave Alexia a sweet shout-out in honor of her birthday. “Happy Birthday Sweetheart ❤️,” he gushed via Instagram. “Life wouldn’t be the same without you. I love you more than more.”

January 2022

Alexia and Zingerman took a trip to a winery in Temecula, California. “According to astrology, Capricorn & Gemini are the least compatible … but 😵‍💫 I love em,” she penned via Instagram.

November 2022

The Buying Beverly Hills star shared via her Instagram Story that she and Zingerman celebrated their third anniversary.

June 2023

Zingerman paid tribute to his girlfriend in honor of her 27th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart ❤️ I love you more than you know. You light up my entire world,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a slideshow of the pair over the years. “It’s going to be the best year yet with so much in store for you, I know it. Cheers to 27 and everything to come with it😘🎉.”

Alexia replied to the sweet post, saying, “I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

July 2023

Alexia brought her boyfriend along to Aspen, where she frequently travels with her family. “Kiss me like you love me and we’re in Aspen on the 4th of July” 🌲🚵‍♀️🍻🍕🎲🚣‍♀️👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨,” she captioned a pic of the duo.

That same month, she and Zingerman got matching tattoos.

January 2024

The twosome achieved a milestone in their relationship as they moved in together.