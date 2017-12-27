Alfie Curtis Dead: Star Wars’ Dr. Evazan Dies at 87

Alfie Curtis, who is best known for playing Dr. Evazan in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, has died at the age of 87. His Star Wars costar Mark Hamill tweeted the news on Tuesday, December 26.

“ALFIE CURTIS made the #StarWars Mos Eisley Cantina scene (one of the most memorable I’ve ever been a part of) even MORE memorable. As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, kind & a real gentleman,” Hamill wrote, referring to the iconic scene where Dr. Evazan threatens Luke Skywalker in the 1977 Star Wars film. “Thanks Alf — you’ll be missed. #RIP <3 — mh.”

The cause of Curtis’ death has not been revealed. In addition to his memorable role in Star Wars, Curtis also had roles in the 1980 film The Elephant Man, the ‘80s TV series Cribb and the 1986 TV miniseries Lost Empires.

News of Curtis’ passing comes a year after Carrie Fisher died. The late actress, who starred as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, passed away at the age of 60 in December 2016, four days after suffering cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

As previously reported, Hamill posted a tribute to Fisher on Wednesday, December 27, via Twitter.

“No one’s ever really gone… #AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever,” the actor wrote.

Fans reacted to the news of Curtis’ passing via Twitter.

“Rest in peace, Dr. Evazan. You had the death sentence on twelve systems but you’ll forever live on in our nightmares and our hearts,” one fan wrote.

“His ‘I don’t like you either’ line was absolute perfection. My condolences,” another user tweeted.

