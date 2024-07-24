Ali Krieger is off the market again 10 months after her ex-wife, Ashlyn Harris, filed for divorce.

“I’m dating a wonderful person right now, who I really, really like,” Krieger, 39, shared during the Wednesday, July 24, episode of the “She Pivots” podcast. “I’m, you know, so grateful that we met.”

The retired soccer player explained that the “timing was really great because I gave myself time,” noting that the romantic break was “maybe forced time.”

Krieger told host Emily Tisch Sussman that she didn’t rush a new relationship after she and Harris, 38, separated in 2023 after four years of marriage. (Harris filed for divorce that September and Krieger followed suit in December 2023.)

“It gave me time from when [Ashlyn] left to really focus on obviously soccer and finishing my career, but then healing my wounds and kind of licking my wounds so to speak,” Krieger said of her post-split journey. “And really digging deeper into myself and maybe the reasons of what I needed to work on and hold myself accountable.”

The athlete confessed, “I wasn’t perfect either. But I was willing to work at it.”

Krieger added, “I was willing to stay, and I was willing to really fight because you know, I really did love what we had. And I really loved her, and our kids.” (Krieger and Harris share daughter Sloane, 3, and son Ocean, 23 months.)

She noted, “I think, now, eight, nine months down the road has now given me time to grieve, and to sort through all those feelings.”

Krieger and Harris met while competing on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT). The pair got engaged and married in 2019.

Shortly after Harris filed for divorce in fall 2023, news broke that she was dating actress Sophia Bush. (Bush, 42, confirmed her romance with Harris in April, while coming out publicly as queer.)

Harris proceeded to shut down rumors of infidelity, claiming in November 2023 that she and Krieger were advised by their “agents, representation and friends” to keep the divorce private until after Krieger’s retirement that month.

“Several weeks ago, a process that had been ongoing privately for some time became public. Ending a relationship after almost 13 years of friendship, teammate-ship, marriage and coparenting (many of them good years) is a decision that was not made lightly,” Harris wrote via a lengthy Instagram post in November 2023. “We agreed to center our children, continue therapy, separate and to move forward with our lives.”

Harris continued, “Not all marriages last forever. Ours did not. For many reasons. Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage. I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy.”

Looking back on the public split, Krieger told listeners on Wednesday that her quest to win the National Women’s League Soccer Title with the Gotham FC helped her stay afloat.

“Going through those last three months were very devastating for me in my personal life. And having to cope, compartmentalize and push that aside, and focus on that one goal, and task at hand of winning a championship was really hard for me,” she revealed. “But also, I turned all of that sadness, and grief, and hurt and pain, and everything I was experiencing … into a controlled energy that was so motivating.”

Krieger praised her teammates for their support, saying she couldn’t have won the title or survived the negative stories about her romance without them.

“I was grieving my marriage ending. And that was so difficult for me, because I never wanted that,” she recalled. “I just put all my focus into the team, and they put all their focus into me. They knew what it meant to me to end on top. And I am so grateful for them.”