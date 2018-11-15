Ali Larter ‘Probably’ Won’t Show ‘Varsity Blues’ to Her Kids: That Whipped Cream Scene!

There are certain things Ali Larter would rather her kids not see — and that includes one of her biggest movie roles!

The 42-year-old actress stopped by Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 14, while promoting her partnership with Marshall’s, and opened up about family life, and whether or not she’ll show Varsity Blues to her two children with husband Hayes MacArthur.

“Probably not,” Larter told Us of the 1999 coming-of-age film, in which she starred as a high school cheerleader named Darcy Sears who attempts to seduce James Van Der Beek’s character, Mox, in a whipped cream bikini.

“But I mean, he’s probably gonna watch it. I’m not there yet,” she said of her 7-year-old son, Theodore. “I think I have a good five years, 10 years until I have to worry about it.” (Larter and Hayes, 41, are also parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Vivienne.)

And she was “definitely not” thinking about her offspring seeing the famous flick — especially that scene — while filming years ago, Larter tells Us. “And I’m not ready to start thinking about it at all!”

Varsity Blues also starred the late Paul Walker, Jesse Plemons and Amy Smart, who Larter is still close to today.

“Oh my gosh … just because, you know, I met Amy Smart,” Larter gushed of her costar and close pal. “We were roommates in Milan when we were both 18. And she came from California and I was from New Jersey. And we ended up, you know, during this wild ride ending up, you know, in our first big movie together.”

“She’s still one of my best friends in the world,” Larter added of Smart, 42. “I love her dearly. She’s, you know, Teddy’s godmother and, you know, so that experience being there and it’s crazy to think that so many people aren’t with us anymore that were in that movie.”

