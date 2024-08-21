Alicia Silverstone is doing just fine after seemingly eating a potentially poisonous fruit.

Silverstone, 47, frightened fans after sharing an Instagram video of herself popping an unknown fruit into her mouth while touring the streets of England on Tuesday, August 20.

Several fans shared their concern in the video’s comments section, prompting the Clueless star to share a health update later that evening. “Alive and well! Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow 😉😛” Silverstone wrote alongside a snap of herself on the ground during what appeared to be a professional photo shoot.

In the original video, Silverstone told her followers that she had “discovered something, that I can’t figure out what it is, and I need your help.” She then showed the camera a small orange fruit that resembled a cherry tomato which she had picked off of a person’s front garden.

Silverstone then took a bite of the fruit and turned the camera to reveal a leafy bush full of them. “It’s almost like a pepper,” she said. “Does anyone know what this is? I need someone to tell me, I’m in England. Thank you.”

One user wrote in the comments, “It’s poisonous. Don’t eat that,” while another wrote, “Anyone else from the UK agree we don’t eat these also we don’t eat random s—t we find in the street lol.”

Other people questioned why Silverstone chose to eat food “out of random peoples yards” while someone else found humor in the situation, writing, “Lmaoooo ‘I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this’ and she continues to eat it. The most relatable.”

Within a few hours, social media users took to other platforms to point out that Silverstone was yet to offer an update after sampling the fruit.

“This tiktok of a confused alicia silverstone eating a fruit off a bush from someone’s front yard in london blissfully unaware that it’s actually a very poisonous form of deadly nightshade has absolutely killed me,” read an X post. “She’s not posted since either rip girl you were great in clueless.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, users began speculating whether Silverstone had ingested a Jerusalem cherry, which is considered harmful to eat, according to the Northern New England Poison Center.

The Jerusalem cherry can cause people who consume it to experience symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, drowsiness, hallucinations and heart rate issues.

Silverstone’s fans breathed a collective sigh of relief after the actress finally confirmed she was fine and healthy.

“4 ever my clueless goddess,” one user wrote in the latest post’s comments section while another wrote, “I want a video with todays newspaper!! Glad you’re ok, gorgeous! 😘.”