Fans are concerned about Alicia Silverstone after she filmed herself eating what some thought was a poisonous cherry.

Silverstone, 47, took to Instagram on Monday, August 19, to share a video sampling the fruit.

“I’ve discovered something, and I can’t figure out what it is, and I need your help,” she said while showing the camera an orange fruit resembling a cherry tomato. “I just bit into it because it was on the street.”

Silverstone dropped the plant before picking it back up to determine whether it was a tomato.

“So what the heck is this?” she asked after confirming the fruit was “definitely not” a tomato because it was being grown on a bush outside. “It’s almost like a pepper. Does anyone know what this is? I don’t know what it is. I need someone to tell me.”

Social media users rushed to Silverstone’s comments section to check on her health. Some specially questioned whether she ingested a Jerusalem cherry, which is considered harmful to eat, according to the Northern New England Poison Center. The Jerusalem cherry can cause people who eat it to experience symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, drowsiness, hallucinations and heart rate problems.

“ALICIA! Stop eating mystery veggies out of someone else’s street garden!” wrote a follower while another one added, “Imagine looking outside your window and Alicia Silverstone is eating your plants. 😂😍.”

Other people questioned why Silverstone chose to eat food “out of random peoples yards” while someone else found humor in the situation, writing, “Lmaoooo ‘I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this’ and she continues to eat it. The most relatable.”

Meanwhile on other social media platforms, fans pointed out that Silverstone has yet to offer any update since posting the video.

“This tiktok of a confused alicia silverstone eating a fruit off a bush from someone’s front yard in london blissfully unaware that it’s actually a very poisonous form of deadly nightshade has absolutely killed me,” read an X post. “She’s not posted since either rip girl you were great in clueless.”

The user also clarified in a separate post that Silverstone shouldn’t be at risk, adding, “For reference a quick google makes clear she’s not going to die she only took a bite. but it can make you quite sick. once again, probably shouldn’t need to say this to grown adults… don’t eat strange looking plants from people’s gardens.”