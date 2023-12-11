Allison Holker is marking her first wedding anniversary without late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

“We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever,” she captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, December 10, sharing a black-and-white photo from the pair’s nuptials. “On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart I celebrate our love.”

Fans and famous friends took to the comments section to share their condolences for Holker, 35, and her family. Ellen DeGeneres, who worked with Boss for several years on her eponymous daytime talk show, wrote, “Sending you love.”

Chrishell Stause added, “Your beauty and strength are incredible. His light will always shine through you♥️🙏🏼,” while Jeannie Mai wrote, “You are a blazing beam of inspiration to me❤️🙏.”

Holker’s eldest daughter, 15-year-old Weslie, dropped three red heart emojis in the comments section.

Boss and Holker tied the knot in 2013, going on to welcome son Maddox, 7, and daughter Zaia, 3. Boss adopted Weslie, whom Holker shares with an ex, after their wedding day.

Sunday would have marked 10 years of marriage for the So You Think You Can Dance alums. The pair previously celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary with throwback photos shared via social media in December 2022, days before Us Weekly confirmed Boss’ death at age 40.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed at the time that Boss died by suicide. A new autopsy report revealed earlier this year that there were no drugs or alcohol in his system when he died. Per the documents, Holker told authorities that “to her knowledge, [Boss] does not have a history of suicide attempts or suicidal ideation,” nor did he have “any mental health problems.” She also noted that Boss did “not have any financial issues or marital problems.”

Holker addressed her husband’s death in a December 2022 statement, referring to Boss as “the backbone” of their family. “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Holker has been candid about coping with her loss ever since, sharing honest updates with fans via social media. In May, she sat down for her first TV interview since Boss’ death.

“I still feel like the rest of the world where I’m still shocked,” she told Today. “No one’s ready for that moment and there’s no one that saw this coming. No one — and that breaks my heart too.”

Holker noted at the time that she felt “so sad” that Boss’ struggles went unseen. “He wanted to be the strong one for everyone, and I think that was a little scary for him to think that he might need to ask for help,” she explained. “He was so much love and light. He really wanted to be everyone’s Superman and he said that a lot.”

She reflected on the “really hard conversations” she’s had with her kids, saying, “To us, Daddy’s in the stars. So, we can go outside and talk to him whenever we want.”

Earlier this year, Holker celebrated what would have been Boss’ 41st birthday in September with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. “We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss,” she wrote alongside family photos taken at Boss’ burial site. “Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us. We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.