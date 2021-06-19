Ally Brooke 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

A Texas girl for life! Former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke is currently working on her debut solo album and has a new YouTube series, The Ally Brooke Show.

Still, she found time to share 25 things you may not know about her — including what TV couple she’s obsessed with and who she got starstruck over.

Read more below:

1. I was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. It is a beautiful city. I love it with all my heart.

2. I am a miracle baby. I was born a premature baby, weighing 1 pound 14 oz.

3. I grew up singing opera.

4. I am an ambassador for the ASPCA in honor of one of my dear cats that passed away.

5. I have a spiritual connection to Wonder Woman.

6. I was homeschooled [so that I could] pursue my singing dreams. As I was studying for my SATs, I auditioned for X-Factor and my life changed.

7. I am terrified of fireworks, balloons popping and thunderstorms. They destroy my eardrums. I don’t understand how people enjoy them!

8. I adore old Hollywood. My favorite actress is Audrey Hepburn.

9. I love red wine.

10. I still don’t have my driver’s license. It is my 2021 goal to get it. I say this every year.

11. I will always save room for dessert. My favorite is a hot chocolate chip cookie with ice cream on top.

12. I love Disney. I even named my cat Minnie Mouse.

13. I once almost missed my flight [because I stopped to] get a box of New York pizza on the side of the street. It was worth it.

14. Frank Sinatra is my favorite male artist.

15. I can ever sleep with socks on. It will ruin my whole sleep.

16. I love to collect Christmas ornaments for my mom from around the world when I travel.

17. I’m obsessed with candles. I have shamelessly spent a ton of money on them — but everyone always compliments my house’s fragrance!

18. I have visited some cool places, but Rome is still on my bucket list.

19. One of my favorite things in life to do is play with my little cousins. The heartwarming moments are endless.

20. I am usually pretty outgoing, except for the time I met Justin Timberlake. I was starstruck, but he and his wife couldn’t have been any nicer.

21. I love Chip and Joanna Gaines. I could watch the Magnolia Network all day.

22. I once performed on stage basically blind without my contacts. My contacts fell out, but I made it through the full show pretty seamlessly if I do say so myself!

23. I am known for my singing impressions. I can do Shakira, Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani.

24. I am a master at making spinach and artichoke dip. I promise mine will be the best you’ve ever had.

25. I keep all my fan art and show it off to people who come over. I have some amazing things, like my own Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy.