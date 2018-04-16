She know’s how to shake it off. Alyssa Milano is no stranger to speaking her mind — or the backlash that can oftentimes come with it — and when Us Weekly caught up with her at the UNICEF Ball on Saturday, April 14, she opened up about how she deals with the haters, including fellow Charmed alum Rose McGowan.

Though the Brave author recently called the Project Runway All-Stars host “a lie” for her involvement with the Time’s Up movement, Milano tells Us that she doesn’t “see that as the same thing as hate.” She added, “I see that as a beautiful soul that was hurting so badly that she was talking from that hurt. And I understand.”

Milano, 45, added about haters and others who might disagree with her positions: “I try not to let it affect me because I believe so much in what I fight for that I feel like the hate, and maybe this is just me spinning it in my own mind, the hate means that I’m actually doing something right.”

“So for me, I try not to pay too much attention to it,” she continued. “It gets hard some days, obviously.”

As previously reported, McGowan, 44, slammed Milano for her support of the movement — which aims to help provide legal support for victims of sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace — during a January interview with Nightline coanchor Juju Chang.

“I don’t like her,” McGowan said at the time. The Citizen Rose star continued: “Do you think I don’t know these people? Do the math,” she said, referencing Milano’s husband, David Bugliari, who is a Hollywood agent. “Who’s behind Time’s Up? CAA. Where do they meet? CAA? Who needs good PR? CAA. Who are part of the pimp problem? CAA.”

Milano responded to McGowan’s comments in a statement to Nightline at the time. “I am and always have been completely supportive of Rose and admire her bravery and speaking out about her experiences,” she said. “My goal throughout the past few months with both #MeToo and the TimesUp movement has been to use my platform to give others a voice so we can all work together to stamp out sexual harassment and sexual assault.”

Milano and McGowan starred alongside each other on Charmed for five seasons from 2001 to 2006.

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

