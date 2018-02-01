Rose McGowan slammed her former Charmed costar Alyssa Milano, implying that her involvement with the Time’s Up movement is not all genuine.

“I don’t like her,” McGowan, 44, told Nightline coanchor Juju Chang in an interview that aired Wednesday, January 31. “‘Cause I think she’s a lie.”



“Do you think I don’t know these people? Do the math,” the Citizen Rose star continued, referencing Milano’s agent husband David Bugliari. “Who’s behind Time’s Up? CAA. Where do they meet? CAA? Who needs good PR? CAA. Who are part of the pimp problem? CAA.”

McGowan joined the cast of Charmed after Shannen Doherty left the show in season 3. She costarred with Milano, 45, for five seasons from 2001 to 2006. The Who’s the Boss alum responded to McGowan’s comments in a statement to Nightline.

“I am and always have been completely supportive of Rose and admire her bravery and speaking out about her experiences,” Milano said. “My goal throughout the past few months with both #MeToo and the TimesUp movement has been to use my platform to give others a voice so we can all work together to stamp out sexual harassment and sexual assault.”

This is not the first time that McGowan has made comments about Milano. Back in December, she called out the Mistresses actress for being friends with Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife, Georgina Chapman.

“You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one,” McGowan tweeted on December 8 in response to Milano giving an update on the fashion designer during an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today.

“Georgina is doing very well,” Milano said of her Project Runway: All Stars costar at the time. Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein less than a week after the The New York Times revealed decades of sexual harassment allegations against him. “She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman. I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity, given the situation,” Milano added.

