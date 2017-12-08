Rose McGowan is not afraid to call someone out. The actress slammed Meryl Streep for her reaction to the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal and Alyssa Milano for opening up about Weinstein’s estranged wife, Georgina Chapman.

“No, Meryl, IT’S A F—ING CRIME. You are such a lie # ROSEARMY,” McGowan wrote, responding to an article published by USA Today entitled “Meryl Streep on Harvey Weinstein allegations: It’s ‘the most gargantuan example of disrespect.’”

McGowan also tweeted a response to a news article about her former Charmed costar giving an update on Chapman.

“You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one,” McGowan tweeted.

As previously reported, Milano talked about how her Project Runaway: All Stars costar was doing during an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today on Thursday, December 7.

“Georgina is doing very well,” Milano said of the British fashion designer, who announced she was leaving the disgraced movie producer in October, less than a week after the The New York Times detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein. “She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman. I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity, given the situation.”

“She goes through very dark times. She’s very sad,” Milano continued. “This is not easy for her, but I have no doubt that not only will she come out on the other side of this, but she deserves to. She’s a good woman.”

“Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby,” McGowan added in another tweet, referring to Bill Cosby’s wife, who has stood by the comedian amid multiple of sexual assault allegations against him.

McGowan and Milano were both honored as one of “The Silence Breakers” in Time’s Person of the Year issue. McGowan is one of the women who first shared her story about Weinstein in The New York Times piece and the Who’s the Boss alum resurfaced #MeToo on Twitter. The original creator of the movement, Tarana Burke, was also featured in the magazine.

