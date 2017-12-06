Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ Is ‘The Silence Breakers’: Taylor Swift, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and More

Time magazine has named “The Silence Breakers” as its “Person of the Year.” The list includes Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift and dozens more.

“The people who have broken their silence on sexual assault and harassment span all races, all income classes, all occupations and virtually all corners of the globe,” Time’s site reads. “Their collective anger has spurred immediate and shocking results. For their influence on 2017, they are TIME’s Person of the Year.”

Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal made the announcement during the Today show on Wednesday, December 6. “The voices that launched a movement. This is the fastest moving social change we’ve seen in decades. And it began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women — and men too — who came forward to tell their own stories of sexual harassment and assault,” he explained.

“One of the important things we explore in our coverage is … we look at the degree to which this is really just the beginning and how far it will go, how deep into the country, how long-lasting,” he continued. “The image that you see partially on the cover is of a woman we talked to, a hospital worker in the middle of the country, who doesn’t feel like she can come forward without threatening her livelihood.”

The movement began with the allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein, which were made by several women — including Judd, McGowan and Selma Blair, who also made the list. The scandal prompted others to share their experiences and the rebirth of the #MeToo campaign.

On Today, Alyssa Milano, who resurfaced #MeToo on Twitter, was joined by the original creator Tarana Burke. The women met moments before going live on air, but the actress said they text at least 20 times a day.

WATCH: “I thought if women could just come forward and say #MeToo…then we could really start to shape this and get an idea of the magnitude of this issue.” –@Alyssa_Milano #TIMEPOY pic.twitter.com/WhAFPEKr9b — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 6, 2017

Swift, meanwhile, made headlines this year for testifying in court in August against DJ David Mueller who she claimed grabbed her rear end during a fan photo meet and greet in 2013. She won the case and the jury awarded her with a symbolic $1.

Runner-ups for the Time title included Kim Jong Un, Robert Mueller, Patty Jenkins, Colin Kaepernick, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, who placed second.

