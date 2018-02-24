Amal Clooney is standing behind the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting as they mobilize in favor of gun control.

The human rights attorney, 40, spoke about the tragedy in Parkland, Florida, while speaking at the 2018 Watermark Conference for Women on Friday, February 23, in San Jose, California.

“I am just blown away by these students. I think they are doing an amazing job turning a tragedy into advocacy,” Clooney said. “It’s only been a week since this happened and I’m in awe of how courageous they are and how effective they are. I would never have had the precession of mind or the courage at 16 years old, let alone having just gone through what they have, to be able to stand face to face with the president, a senator, the NRA, and answer those tough questions. They are the best vehicle and best hope for change. I really hope that they will succeed and make a meaningful difference.”

The survivors have rallied together to advocate for gun control in the days after the shooting, which took place on February 14. Some have spoken at protests and appeared on a CNN town hall, while others met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The Lebanese beauty and husband George Clooney recently donated $500,000 to the upcoming March For Our Lives demonstration. The event, organized by the nonprofit organization Everytown For Gun Safety and five of the Florida shooting survivors, will take place in Washington D.C. on Saturday, March 24.

“George and I just personally wanted to make this contribution and say that we will be there with our family because my children are very lucky to go to school here and I know their lives will literally depend on it,” the philanthropist explained. “The new generation, the young people, feel empowered to make a change, and frankly, they are the ones who should have the platform. The march we’re attending, it’s their march. They are ones that are going to be speaking, and if someone tries to tell them what the reality is, their response should be, ‘Well, I was the one hiding in the closet a week ago, so let me tell you how I feel and this is what would make me safe.’

Added Clooney, “Watching them gives me a lot of hope.”

As previously reported, former student Nikolas Cruz was arrested and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after opening fire with an AR-15 rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Cruz, 19, killed 17 students and teachers and injured 14 others.

Cruz’s attorney, Melissa McNeill, plans to seek a plea deal for him, which would entail Cruz agreeing to plead guilty to the 17 counts if prosecutors do not seek the death penalty.

