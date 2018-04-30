Amanda Bynes is slowly making her return to the spotlight. The former Nickelodeon star attended a fundraiser earlier this month in Glendale, California, to support Pat Harris, who is running in 2018 to represent the state in the United States Senate.

“Amanda attended a fundraiser for the Democratic challenger for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat, Pat Harris,” a source told Us Weekly. “Amanda is very civic-minded and wanted to show up to support Pat.”

After some turmoil in her past, the Easy A star is now doing better. “She is doing really well and basically just living her life,” the source revealed.

Her appearance at the fundraiser is rather rare for the star since she’s been keeping a low profile the past few years. The insider added: “There are times when she is more active on social media and then will stop because sadly, people can just be so negative. She is on track to graduate from fashion school this summer.”

The actress broke her social media silence in February with a photo of herself enjoying dinner with a couple of gal pals. “Dinner with friends at Girasol,” Bynes tweeted along with the snap, nearly a year after her last post.

A source told Us in February that the She’s the Man actress was looking to make her Hollywood comeback this year and that she is “very excited about the next chapter of her professional life.” The insider said that the Hairspray star hopes to launch her own fashion line, and added: “Amanda will make it a reality — 2018 is going to be Amanda’s triumphant return!”

The All That alum was kicked out of the Los Angeles Institue of Design & Merchandising after she was placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold for several weeks in 2014. She returned to school the following year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!