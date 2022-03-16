In control. Amanda Bynes‘ fight to end her conservatorship has made her more determined than ever to move forward with her life.

“She’s doing great both physically and mentally,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

According to the insider, “Amanda felt she was equipped to go her own way for a while,” but it wasn’t until Britney Spears successfully ended her own conservatorship in November 2021 that the 36-year-old actress felt confident enough to do so. “She’s elated the judge agreed with her request and is determined to make the most of this next chapter,” the source adds.

The Easy A actress has her loved ones’ full support as she enters a new stage of her life and career. “It’s beyond gratifying to know her parents and of course [fiancé Paul] Michael are by her side,” the insider continues. “Her folks are very happy for her. They adore Amanda and always prayed and believed there would be an end to those dark and unhappy days when she was struggling. Seeing her display so much courage and heart makes them proud.”

In addition to her parents and fiancé, the What I Like About You alum has also been “humbled” by the ongoing support from her fans through the years. “Reconnecting with her fans and supporters has been an extremely cathartic and rewarding experience,” the source tells us.

“It’s still one day at a time in most areas of her life, [but] there’s an overwhelming confidence and happiness that’s just wonderful to see,” the insider explains.

The former Amanda Show star was first placed under a temporary conservatorship in 2013 amid a string of mental health and substance abuse issues. The decision came one month after Bynes was hospitalized and placed on a psychiatric hold for starting a fire in a stranger’s driveway. In August 2014, her mother, Lynn Bynes, was named the conservator of her health care and personal matters.

Last month, Amanda requested to terminate the conservatorship of both her person and estate, along with a capacity declaration stating that she was mentally fit to look after herself. In court documents obtained by Us, Bynes’ psychiatrist noted that she has “no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing or ability to modulate mood and affect and suffers no thought disorders.”

The petition also detailed her 2020 move to a structured facility for women before transitioning to “an independent living environment” where the comedian has consistently tested negative for “illicit substances in her system.” In the February filing, Amanda stated that she “desires to live free of any constraint” in the future.

Two weeks after submitting her request, the Sydney White star spoke out about her conservatorship for the first time in years. “What’s up Instagram, Amanda Bynes here,” she said in a video shared via Instagram on March 8. “My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!