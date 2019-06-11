Amanda-Bynes-Sued-by-Mental-Health-Facility

In hot water. Amanda Bynes has been sued by the Creative Care Treatment Center, where she received treatment for mental health issues, Us Weekly can confirm.

In documents obtained by Us Weekly, the What a Girl Wants actress, 33, allegedly owes the facility more than $2,000 for a two-day inpatient stay in February. The lawsuit states that Bynes “was a client” at CCT’s “dual diagnosis residential treatment center.”

The treatment facility detailed in the document: “Our monthly residential treatment rate is $37,000, divided by 30 days is $1,233.33 per day. Daily rate times 2 and rounded up is $2,467.”

Her brief stint at the Creative Care Treatment Center came days before Us Weekly reported in March that Bynes checked herself into a Los Angeles-area rehab center in January. A source told Us at the time that the All That alum made the decision after she suffered “a setback which was the result of feeling pressure of being back in the spotlight after her [November 2018] Paper magazine cover.”

Bynes sought treatment “with the assistance of mental health counselors and addiction specialists.”

In April, Bynes’ lawyer Tamar Arminak gave an update on the former child star and explained how “remarkably well” she was doing in treatment.

“This time around she realized herself after the recent Paper magazine interview and spread that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of [the] sudden and that she wanted to address that,” Arminak told Access. “She wanted to address it right away before going back into show business and exploring show business again. It was her decision and her choice to address the situation, seek treatment, which I think is an incredibly mature way of handling this type of thing.”

Arminak added: “Right now, her day-to-day is really just focusing on her well-being. She’s exercising, [doing] yoga. She’s really focusing in on herself, which is very, very important. I know that she will be sure this time around to focus on herself and get better before she leaves the treatment center or wherever she’s seeking help currently.”

