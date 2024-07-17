An Amanda Seyfried and Craig Conover collab wasn’t on our bingo card — but we’re here for it.

“@sewingdownsouth throws a GREAT party 🎈🏠,” Seyfried, 38, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, alongside a series of photos of her and the Southern Charm star, 35, from a special event at Conover’s Sewing Down South store in Charleston.

Seyfried appeared at the shop over the weekend because her sustainable playhouse company Make It Cute will have some of its products available to purchase.

“Sew much fun hosting @makeitcutekids + @mingey in Charleston this weekend,” the official Sewing Down South Instagram shared on Tuesday. “Their playhouse was a hit, especially with our tiniest shoppers!”

Related: Everything to Know About ‘Southern Charm’ Season 10: Who Is Returning, More What happens in Charleston, doesn’t stay in Charleston — at least when it comes to the lives of the Southern Charm cast. After an explosive season 9, which ended in January, fans have been waiting to learn more about the next chapter of the Bravo series. “If we come back, we’ve got a ton to […]

The playhouses are only available at the Sewing Down South flagship location. The home goods and apparel company also has an exclusive promo going on alongside their annual Christmas in July special. In addition to buying the Make It Cute products, there’s also the opportunity to donate to childhood cancer.

“You can also purchase a house to support and donate to a child fighting cancer,” Sewing Down South explained. “Each purchase comes with a medical kit and is in partnership with @accorg.”

According to the Sewing Down South and Make It Cute’s Instagram accounts, a playhouse and medical play kit will be given to a child with cancer for every $250 donated.

Conover started his business as a pillow company. After finding success, he expanded into hats, totes, T-shirts and more. In addition to his Charleston location, the reality star also has a storefront in Nashville.

“Sewing has been a point of inspiration, an outlet for creativity, a method to decompress and a way for me to stay true to myself,” Conover explained on his website about what inspired him to start the brand. “In the past, I was mocked for enjoying the art and craft of sewing, but now – I’m excited to focus on what brings me and so many others so much joy. Us sewers deserve a kick-ass sewing brand that represents our lifestyle!”

Related: Celeb CEOs: Stars Who Run Their Own Businesses Who's the boss? These stars are! From Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who run numerous fashion labels, to the world's richest supermodel, Gisele Bundchen, see which celebs conduct business, as usual.

Seyfried, for her part, teamed up with her longtime pals Anne Hoehn and Maureen North to found Make It Cute. The women were inspired to create eco-friendly versions of a children’s playhouse that does not sacrifice style.

“We’re trying to make something beautiful, things that are actually going to make us as parents feel calmer while our kids get to do what they do best, which is play,” Seyfried said in an August 2023 interview with Nantucket Magazine. “This means details like idyllic white picket fences, blue shutters, hand illustrated plants, white oak planks in a herringbone pattern and so much more.

With every purchase of a Make It Cute playhouse, the brand plants a tree in areas deeply affected by deforestation. They partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG’s The Canopy Project, to ensure their contribution makes an impact.