What happens in Charleston, doesn’t stay in Charleston — at least when it comes to the lives of the Southern Charm cast.

After an explosive season 9, which ended in January, fans have been waiting to learn more about the next chapter of the Bravo series. “If we come back, we’ve got a ton to share. I think the boys are in an interesting spot, especially me and Shep [Rose],” Craig Conover exclusively told Us Weekly in March.

Craig revealed that after he and Austen Kroll had an emotional talk with Shep during the season 9 reunion in January about his drinking, the pair had yet to have an in-depth catch-up. “If we come back, I think it’s gonna be something that I’m excited to get off my chest,” Craig added. “I’m excited to have a friendship with Shep again.”

Three months later, Craig exclusively told Us that season 10 was shaping up to be a good one. “I don’t think anyone will be let down,” he teased in June, noting that viewers have seen his life play out as a “roller-coaster of a ride” over the past decade.

He added that Shep has become a bigger part of his life once again, and the pair have been “sharing more of our lives with each other that’s outside that party scene.”

While Craig, Shep and Austen appear to be back on good terms, Olivia Flowers revealed in July that she won’t be back for season 10.

Scroll down to learn more about Southern Charm season 10:

Where Did the ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Stand After the Season 9 Reunion?

Austen and Taylor Ann Green were in the hot seat during the season 9 reunion, which aired in January, after their secret hookup came to light earlier in the season. Although Austen was trying to rekindle his romance with Olivia when he kissed Taylor, he and Olivia left the reunion on cordial terms. (Austen and Olivia split in 2022.)

Taylor and her ex-boyfriend Shep ended the reunion as friends as did Taylor and Austen. (Taylor dated Shep for three years before they called it quits in 2021.)

Although Taylor apologized to Olivia for betraying her trust and kissing Austen, the pair didn’t make amends during their televised sit-down. “I will not be friends with you. But I’m not going to make this miserable for you,” Olivia confessed. “I’m not going to be negative. We can move forward, that doesn’t necessarily mean together.”

When it comes to the guys, Craig and Austen both spoke to Shep about his drinking issues, which came to a head at BravoCon in November 2023. Shep and Craig both said they loved one another during the taping, and Austen revealed he was trying to figure out how to move forward after their pasts.

Austen and newcomer Jarrett “JT” Thomas feuded all season over JT’s issues with how Austen allegedly treated the women in his life. At the reunion, the men did not make up, instead leaving as enemies.

Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte and Madison LeCroy were all back to being friends when season 9 ended, but they confessed that they were “disappointed” in Taylor’s behavior, which caused them to pull back from her as well.

Which ‘Southern Charm’ Stars Are Returning for Season 10?

The official cast has not been announced, but Craig teased to Us in June that his life with Shep and Austen would continue to play out on the new season. Madison, meanwhile, confirmed in March via her Instagram Story that she was “of course” coming back.

Are There Any New Season 10 Stars?

Us confirmed in April that Bachelor alum Salley Carson is joining the Southern Charm cast. After appearing on season 26 of The Bachelor, Salley took part in season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. She was later featured on season 2 of Southern Hospitality while working at Leva’s bar Republic in Charleston. During that time, she briefly romanced coworker Joe Bradley.

Craig Conover Reveals What Fans Won’t See on Season 10

Craig shut down rumors of turmoil among the cast in May after seeing fan account QueensofBravo’s posting about the alleged season 10 story line.

“There’s tension between Austen & Craig. It may involve Paige [DeSorbo]. Craig had a ‘meltdown’ Saturday (unsure if related),” the post stated. “Taylor may or may not be OUT. JT, who now has a GF, is coming for Madison’s husband, Brett [Randle].”

According to CommentsByBravo’s Instagram account, Craig responded to the post, writing, “None of this is true.”

Olivia Flowers Announces Her ‘Southern Charm’ Exit

“I’m not on this new season. So, I have a lot more free time,” Olivia revealed during a July episode of the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast. “I was super bummed.”

Olivia, who has been dating Alex Williams since May 2023, hinted that her departure was not her decision. “I have this new relationship and I’m choosing another path,” she said. “But I got the call a few weeks before filming from the production company. It was just, kind of, asking the questions like, ‘You don’t really seem to be in Charleston that much.’”

She noted that when production inquired about her “different path,” she was spending a lot of time in Texas to be closer to her family and she was prioritizing seeing her new man. “I’m really glad that I did go off and do that. He was the best part that came out of that year,” Flowers said of her boyfriend. “But had I known it was working against me or making people think that I wasn’t there choosing a different path? Maybe I wish there had been a little bit more communication there with it.”

Will Paige DeSorbo Make a Cameo?

“I think it’s really unique that we get to see the dynamics between the two shows. She gets to come down for Southern Charm and jump in [and] just kind of observe the craziness of our friend group,” Craig exclusively told Us in June, hinting that his girlfriend, Paige, would be back on Southern Charm in some capacity. “It’s always fun to pop into the craziness of their friend group [on Summer House], and I think that they have a lot of stuff going on.”

The Sewing Down South founder, who has been dating Paige since 2021, added: “It’ll be exciting to see how we all evolve over the next few years with Bravo. Our lives are changing, TV’s changing and how that looks and how we can share even more of our lives with the viewer I think is what I’m excited about.”

Has Season 10 Started Filming?

Southern Charm was renewed for season 10 in May. That same month, Madison shared a clip of her in front of a green screen, hinting that she was back to work on the show. “Let the games begin!” she captioned the video.

When Does Season 10 Premiere?

Bravo has not announced when the new season will begin.