Southern Charm season 10 will surely be sweeter than a honeybee with Madison LeCroy back in action.

Madison, 33, confirmed her Bravo return during a Sunday, March 24, Instagram Story Q&A session, in which she was asked about coming back for season 10.

“Of course, I am!” Madison captioned a selfie. “I’m hosting the first party, and it’s going to be fabulous.”

She continued, “I believe it will kick off a great season.”

Madison has been a staple on Southern Charm, a Bravo reality TV show about a group of friends in Charleston, South Carolina, since 2019’s season 6. She was joined by Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green and Leva Bonaparte for 2023’s season 9. The latest episodes also introduced the Southern Charmers to Madison’s husband, Brett Randle.

“I know a lot of people are like, ‘Don’t do it, don’t put your relationship on camera.’ But I needed the viewers to be able to see that side of me that everyone is missing,” Madison, who got married in November 2022, exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023. “I do have a kind side and I do have a family, so I’m really happy that y’all get to see that.”

Madison has settled down in Charleston with Brett, where they raise her son from a previous relationship, before he joined her on Southern Charm. (Madison coparents son Hudson, 10, with ex Josh Hughes.)

“I [was] more, like, ‘OK, listen, I hope I don’t embarrass us, but things can get a little rowdy,’” she quipped to Us of the advice she gave Brett before season 9 started. “The guys actually really loved Brett and wanted to bring him into this circle. I was, like, ‘I don’t think that’s going to happen. Sorry.’”

Southern Charm season 9 ended with a bang as Madison got into a heated conversation with Olivia, 31, and Taylor, 29 at the reunion. During the January tell-all, Madison and Olivia confronted Taylor about lying about her kiss with their mutual ex, Austen, 36.

“I’m not saying you’re the worst person ever, I’m just keeping you at arm’s length,” Madison told Taylor, stressing that she hadn’t completely cut off their friendship.

Seemingly in retaliation, Taylor outed Olivia’s hookup with former cast member Thomas Ravenel before ultimately apologizing for sharing the secret tryst.

“I genuinely didn’t know how to handle this situation. My whole intention was to come out and fix this,” Taylor added during the reunion. “Obviously, I know that this is probably not going to be the resolution. I hope that it is at some point.”

The drama might not have been manufactured for the show, as Madison teased elsewhere in her Sunday Instagram Q&A that the Southern Charm cast doesn’t always get along “in reality.”

Bravo has not formally announced Southern Charm season 10.