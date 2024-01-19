Season 9 of Southern Charm put many relationships to the test — and not everyone has found their way back to being friends.

During part 1 of the season 9 reunion, which aired on January 11, Taylor Ann Green outed former best friend Olivia Flowers’ hook up with Thomas Ravenel. The reveal came after Olivia, 31, and Taylor, 29, had been feuding over Austen Kroll all season.

While Taylor tried to keep quiet during part 2 of the reunion, which aired on Thursday, January 18, it became clear that she and Olivia weren’t on good terms.

“I genuinely didn’t know how to handle this situation. My whole intention was to come out and fix this,” Taylor said on Thursday, pointing to her and Olivia. “Obviously, I know that this is probably not going to be the resolution. I hope that it is at some point.”

Taylor then apologized again for betraying Olivia’s trust by kissing Austen, 36, after Olivia and Austen called it quits in 2022.

“My heart breaks for you, honestly, every single day with what you and your family are going through,” Olivia replied, referring to Taylor’s brother passing away in 2023. “I’m even more sad that I couldn’t be there for you. I don’t ever wish bad on you. I hated this for you. I don’t like that this is all happening.”

Despite being apologetic for their circumstances, Olivia and Taylor didn’t leave the reunion as friends — and they aren’t the only ones.

Scroll down for a breakdown of the biggest Southern Charm relationships after filming season 9: