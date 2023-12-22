Taylor Ann Green’s fight with Olivia Flowers escalated on the newest episode of Southern Charm, resulting in tears from both sides.

“She still said, ‘Shove it up your ass, Taylor. F–k you,’” Taylor, 28, claimed Olivia, 31, said after her fourth apology caused a stir on the Thursday, December 21, episode of the Bravo series.

Taylor and Olivia got into a screaming match during the cast’s group dinner in Jamaica after Taylor’s kiss with Austen Kroll once again resurfaced. Following the uncomfortable dinner — in which Taylor accidentally brought up Olivia’s late brother, Conner Flowers — the girls left the table crying over their broken friendship.

Taylor proceeded to call her brother, Richard “Worth” Worthington, once back at the hotel and vent about it. Worth, however, wondered why Austen, 36, wasn’t getting any heat when he kissed Taylor so soon after he and Olivia called it quits in fall 2022. (Austen and Taylor raised eyebrows earlier this season when they lied about their hookup, which Olivia revealed made her “hate” them both.)

“She loves him then hates him. I’m the devil and yet she can go cuddle with Austen with her bra off and he’s totally in the clear,” Taylor claimed to her sibling, referring to Olivia’s late-night movie hangout with Austen in early 2023 when she left her bra on the couch.

Taylor alleged: “It’s not like they dated. They were just never anything to begin with.” She confessed, “I don’t regret anything. Neither one of them ever claimed to be each other’s boyfriend or girlfriend.”

As Taylor went off to her brother about the dramatic night, Olivia overheard every word from her hotel balcony. Olivia, who was still reeling from Taylor’s dinner mention of Conner — who died in January at age 32 from an accidental fentanyl overdose — stormed over to Taylor’s room.

“Are you f–king stupid?” Olivia asked Taylor after bursting onto her balcony while she was still on the phone. “Talk quieter next time, I’m right next door to you! Dumb f–king bitch.”

Taylor was speechless as Olivia left the room. When she returned to her call with Worth, he tried to calm her down, saying, “You’re not the bad guy.” He even offered to come to Charleston and back her up during all the drama. (Worth died in June at age 36. His cause of death was not publicly shared.)

When the group returned back to Charleston, both Taylor and Olivia called their moms to talk about the blowout fight. While Taylor’s mom advised that she give Olivia “grace” after she just lost her sibling, Olivia’s mom suggested she keep her distance from Taylor.

“It’s foul,” Olivia told her mom after sharing that Taylor claimed she never dated Austen. “I will never look at her the same.”

Olivia exclusively told Us Weekly in November that she’s “not talking to Taylor” after their season 9 fight.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.