Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers is celebrating one year with her new man, Alex Williams.

“After arriving late to a wedding (& tripping up the church stairs) I was met by a handsome usher to take me to my seat,” she captioned an Instagram post on Monday, May 13. “Later, that same usher asked my date (my dad) if he could dance with me … A year later and we’re still dancing 🪩(and tripping up stairs) Cheers to stage 5 clinging.”

Along with her sweet tribute, Flowers, 32, shared a series of photos. In multiple snaps, the pair appeared to be attending various weddings — Flowers even shared a scene from Wedding Crashers featuring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn — and one pic of them biting the same slice of pizza.

Flowers first spoke about her relationship with Williams in November 2023, while appearing on an episode of “The Viall Files” podcast.

“His name’s Alex [and] he’s from Dallas. We met at a wedding,” she said at the time. “I was my dad’s date [to the ceremony] and he was running late to it. So, I’m walking in by myself, late, and [Alex] was the usher and he’s like, ‘Can I walk you down the aisle?’ I was like, ‘It’s a little soon, but OK.’”

Williams “didn’t know anything about the show,” Flowers told podcast host Nick Viall, referring to Southern Charm. “It was fun introducing it to him,” she added.

Viall, 43, asked if Williams had met Flowers’ ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll — and they had. (Flowers and Kroll split in 2022. Most of Southern Charm season 9, which aired last year, followed the aftermath of their split when Kroll hooked up with Flowers’ former best friend Taylor Ann Green.)

“It went well. Because Alex can get extra nice when he’s drunk and be buddy-buddy, I was like, ‘Babe, just go and be nice, but you don’t have to be besties with him,’” she recalled, noting the two men went to play golf together. “There were, like, four golf carts and they were in one together and I was like, ‘Goddammit.’”

Flowers even took Williams on a trip, and Kroll was there too. The Bravo star assured “Viall Files” listeners that there was no awkwardness on the getaway.

“[Austen and I] have mutual friends that have this sick place in the Bahamas and he and I both got them in the divorce. They invited us both on this trip, with, like, a group of people, and we both went,” she said. “We were able to put our bulls—t aside.”