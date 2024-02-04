Your account
‘Southern Charm’ Star Olivia Flowers: Inside a Day in My Life (Exclusive)

Olivia Flowers. Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers is a girl on the go and she’s taking Us Weekly behind the scenes as she travels west to Texas.

“When I’m not filming, I split my time between Charleston and Dallas, where I grew up,” Flowers, 31, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us, on newsstands now. “It’s one of my favorite cities.”

The reality star, who resides in Charleston, South Carolina, is also in a long-distance relationship with a man she met at a wedding in Texas.

“His name’s Alex [and] he’s from Dallas,” Flowers said of her now-boyfriend during a November 2023 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I was my dad’s date [to the ceremony] and he was running late to it. So, I’m walking in by myself, late, and [Alex] was the usher and he’s like, ‘Can I walk you down the aisle?’ I was like, ‘It’s a little soon, but OK.’”

Whether Flowers is traveling to Dallas for a date night or just going to visit her parents, she has a set routine. She told Us her jet-setting lifestyle includes prioritizing her fitness and facial care routines and making time for fun — namely Dallas Mavericks games — no matter how short her stay.

Scroll down to see a day in Flowers’ life on the road from Charleston to Dallas:

