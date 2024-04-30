Salley Carson is returning to reality television after self-eliminating from The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

Us Weekly can confirm Salley, 29, would be joining Southern Charm for the Bravo show’s upcoming 10th season. The news comes two months after Salley announced that she was “officially a Charleston homeowner” via Instagram in February. (People was first to report the news on Tuesday, April 30.)

Bravo has yet to publicly confirm that the show is returning for season 10, but Madison LeCroy revealed last month that she would be returning to the show. It has also been reported that Southern Charm will return — but there will be some changes in store. (It’s been reported that Olivia Flowers, Leva Bonaparte and Rod Razavi might not return.)

“If we come back, we’ve got a ton to share. I think the boys are in an interesting spot, especially me and Shep [Rose],” Craig Conover told Us exclusively last month, revealing that casting is “a little more fluid than people think.”

“It’s not like a baseball contract,” he added “If you showed up, they’d be like, ‘Hey what are you doing here?’”

While Salley has yet to publicly discuss the Bravo news, she’s definitely no stranger to being a reality star.

Ahead of Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season 26 premiere in January 2022, Salley made the decision to self-eliminate even before arriving to the Bachelor Mansion on night one. During a conversation with Clayton, 31, Salley revealed that she had called off her and ex Avery Buchholz’s engagement before becoming a Bachelor cast member and was still coping with the failed relationship. (Salley and her ex were set to get married one day before The Bachelor season started filming.)

Salley made a second Bachelor Nation appearance during Bachelor in Paradise season 8 in 2022. However, she self-eliminated from that show as well after only two weeks on the beach.

After making her official move to Charleston, she started to work at Republic — a restaurant owned by Southern Charm star Bonaparte and the focus of Southern Hospitality — and dated Joe Bradley.

She became a recurring member of the Southern Hospitality cast during season 2, which aired earlier this year. Salley made headlines for her relationship after kissing TJ Dinch’s roommate, Gaston — who is now dating Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green — before going on a date with Joe and lying about it.

Salley caused a rift between Joe and Gaston. Joe revealed where they stand during a November 2024 interview with Us Weekly.

“I like the guy, but [the past drama] it is more over a girl, and I’m not the kind of guy that’s going to fight a guy over [a] girl,” he said at the time. “Charleston gets messy. There’s a reason why there’s two shows in a tiny town.”