Craig Conover has grown up alongside Southern Charm costars Shep Rose and Austen Kroll — and season 10 will show an even more adult side to the trio.

“I don’t think anyone will be let down,” Craig, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly of the upcoming Bravo season while promoting his partnership with Heluva Good! for their Sunsational Dip Table giveaway. “I think what’s crazy is I started filming when I was 24 and I’m 36 now. So people have watched me grow up through my 20s and 30s, and it was a roller-coaster of a ride.”

Craig has been part of the Southern Charm cast since the series premiere in 2013. Shep, 44, has been around just as long, and according to Craig, this season will depict Shep’s ups and downs after being honest about his drinking struggles during the season 9 reunion.

“I think that’s going to be a big part of this season, obviously, which is fun,” Craig said. “I think the viewer and us as friends — we’re basically like family — have a lot to look forward to for Shep’s future.”

Shep revealed in January that he was “at a crossroads” after he “blacked out” at BravoCon in November 2023. At the time of the reunion, Shep said he stopped drinking liquor but was still drinking beer. Craig, meanwhile, cut out liquor two years prior.

“I’ve been on a similar journey. Mine just started a little before him,” Craig told Us of his connection with Shep. “I’m happy that I can share my experience with getting healthier and just cleaning out my life and finding better habits. It’s a journey and you’ll get to see part of that journey.”

Craig shared that he and Shep have been navigating how to be friends without partying nonstop. “Shep was able to come to Nashville with me and see the new [Sewing Down South] store and be excited with me for that,” he recalled. “I think sharing more of our lives with each other that’s outside that party scene is more important now than ever. I think it’ll be exciting to see.”

The reality star teased that he will “continue to share” his journey because “it shows [people] that they’re not alone in their craziness and struggles.”

When it comes to Craig’s pal Austen, 37, he is in a new phase as well after splitting from Olivia Flowers in fall 2022. Austen revealed in January that he has a new girlfriend, who was later identified as Audrey Pratt.

“I think Austen’s almost 37 and he’s figuring out the dating world with his girlfriend,” Craig told Us of his friend’s story line this season. “And Shep’s in his 40s. So maybe our show’s about showing people it’s never too late to find love. I don’t know.”

Craig, for his part, has been dating Paige DeSorbo since 2021. While the couple have raised eyebrows over their long-distance romance, Craig told Us they are on the same page about what comes next.

“It’s always surprising when people hear how long we’ve been dating. It hasn’t even been three years yet, and we’ve just really hit a great spot,” he said. “We’ve got our bees, she was down [in Charleston] yesterday and we got our new bees and we’re hanging out with them. Then we get to go up to the city and live the New York City lifestyle. And for us it works.”

While the pair are happy, Craig is excited to someday make Paige, 31, his wife. “I think the goal now is to be engaged one day. To get married one day and have kids one day,” he revealed. “And whenever that happens for us, it happens. It’ll be a surprise.”

Craig noted that fans will have somewhat of an inside look at their romance as the duo continue to pop up on each other’s reality shows.

“I think it’s really unique that we get to see the dynamics between the two shows. She gets to come down for Southern Charm and jump in [and] just kind of observe the craziness of our friend group,” Craig continued. “It’s always fun to pop into the craziness of their friend group [on Summer House], and I think that they have a lot of stuff going on.”

He added that filming with Paige in the city is also something he enjoys. “It’ll be exciting to see how we all evolve over the next few years with Bravo,” Craig said. “Our lives are changing, TV’s changing and how that looks and how we can share even more of our lives with the viewer I think is what I’m excited about.”

Although Craig’s life is always changing, he is content being the host of summer thanks to Heluva Good! Dips.

“Now that we’re hosting our own pool parties, I always have Heluva Good! in the fridge, usually more than one flavor,” Craig told Us of his “organic partnership” with the brand for its Sunsational Dip Table giveaway. “My parents love it. They eat it with veggies now. [Paige and I] still do chips and dip and veggies down here.”

The Bravo star said the dips are a staple at his house, noting, “It just hits every time. No one’s ever bummed out that you have it.”

Over the years, Craig has even perfected his own recipe using Heluva Good! Dips. “We entertain often and have found that the key to a good party is the snacks!” he said in a statement. “My go-to recipe is a Chopped Buffalo Chicken Salad. I love to include a few fresh vegetables from my garden and top with Heluva Good! Buttermilk Ranch. It’s easy to make and always a crowd pleaser at parties.”

Enjoying the perfect summer spread is even easier with Heluva Good! and their Sunsational Dip Table, which fans can enter to win online from Monday, June 17 to Sunday, June 23. The table has places for drinks, dips, speakers and more necessary items. For more information, click here.

Southern Charm returns to Bravo this fall.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi