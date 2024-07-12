Olivia Flowers broke her silence on the rumors she would not be returning to Southern Charm for season 10.

“I’m not on this new season. So, I have a lot more free time,” Flowers, 32, said during a “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast episode, released on Friday, July 12. “I was super bummed.”

Flowers hinted that the departure from the show was not a choice she made.

“I have this new relationship and I’m choosing another path,” she said. “But I got the call a few weeks before filming from the production company. It was just, kind of, asking the questions like, ‘You don’t really seem to be in Charleston that much.’”

Flowers claimed that production alluded to her choosing “a different path” during the show’s filming break.

“I was like, ‘I don’t think it’s choosing a different path.’ I’m just, kind of, living my life,” Flowers continued. “Mind you, at the time, my parents had just officially moved to Texas, and I was wanting to be closer to them. [The] boyfriend thing just happened very randomly.” Us Weekly reached out to Bravo for comment.

Flowers had a rough go on Southern Charm season 9, which concluded earlier this year. Not only did fans watch her mourn older brother Conner Flowers, but the reality star found herself inadvertently wrapped up in a love triangle with Southern Charm costars ex Austen Kroll and her best friend Taylor Ann Green.

When Kroll and Green admitted to hooking up, and lying about it, Flowers ended her relationship with both of them on camera. Rumors about Flowers’ future on the show started swirling shortly thereafter.

Once filming came to an end, Flowers moved on from the Southern Charm drama, meeting now-boyfriend Alex Williams at a wedding and immediately hitting things off. They celebrated their one-year anniversary this past May.

“I’m really glad that I did go off and do that. He was the best part that came out of that year,” Flowers said on Friday’s podcast, referring to her new man. “But had I known it was working against me or making people think that I wasn’t there choosing a different path? Maybe I wish there had been a little bit more communication there with it.”

Flowers went on to emphasize that she was “really bummed” about how things went down.

“I wanted to have another season to get to be more me,” she shared. “Last season was very heavy, and I was honestly just trying to keep my head above water. I was looking forward to having another one and getting to be a little bit more myself, show my personality and exploring the new friendships and all of that.”

Southern Charm recently wrapped filming and will likely return to Bravo later this year or early 2025.