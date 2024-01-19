Olivia Flowers says her parents are “not that good” nearly one year after her brother Conner Flowers’ death.

“My parents are just trying to get through, figure out their new reality,” Olivia, 31, shared during part two of the Southern Charm season 9 reunion on Thursday, Thursday, 18, noting that she felt “very fortunate” after the Bravo cast rallied around her family in the wake of Conner’s passing.

Southern Charm season 9 showcased the weeks after Olivia learned that her brother had died at age 32 in January 2023 from an accidental fentanyl overdose, which he was taking for chronic Lyme disease.

During the reunion, Olivia noted that ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll — who lost his sister Kyle in 1994 — was a source of comfort after her brother’s death.

“Considering where we had been up until that point, it was nice to know that even for a moment that we could put it all aside,” she said of their post-breakup friendship.

Olivia also spoke candidly to former friend Taylor Ann Green who experienced a similar tragedy last year. (Taylor’s brother Richard “Worth” Worthington died in June 2023 at age 36.)

“My heart breaks for you every single day for what you and your family are going through, honestly,” Olivia told Taylor. “I’m more sad that I couldn’t be there for you in the way that, it’s kind of crazy, I can because I know what you’re feeling. That has been sad to me, but I don’t ever wish bad on you. I hated this for you.”

Despite Olivia’s kind words, she declared at the reunion that she and Taylor will never be friends again following the events that took place during Southern Charm season 9. The former friends severed their friendship after Taylor kissed Austen and lied about it on various occasions. During part one of the reunion, which aired on January 11, Taylor attempted to downplay what went down between herself and Austen by comparing it to (and publicly revealing) Olivia’s past hookup with Thomas Ravenel.

“Not only have you proven yourself to be a s–t friend, but you’re a s–t human too,” Olivia told Taylor.

Prior to the reunion, which was filmed in December 2023, Taylor claimed to Us Weekly exclusively that she and Olivia had been attempting to rekindle their friendship.

“With everything that’s transpired in the last few months, both of us having lost a sibling, everything’s just tabled right now,” Taylor told Us in October 2023. “I know we’re going to have to rehash it at [the] reunion or whatever, but we’ve been able to put all things aside and be there for each other as friends, and that’s really important for me.”