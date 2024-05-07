Southern Charm fans have been speculating about season 10 — and Craig Conover entered the chat to clarify the rumors.

Craig, 35, weighed in after fan account QueensofBravo posted alleged details about the upcoming season of Southern Charm.

“There’s tension between Austen [Kroll] & Craig. It may involve Paige [DeSorbo]. Craig had a ‘meltdown’ Saturday (unsure if related),” the post stated. “Taylor [Ann Green] may or may not be OUT.” Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas, who now has a GF, is coming for Madison [LeCroy]’s husband, Brett [Randle].”

CommentsByBravo, an offshoot of CommentsByCelebs, captured Craig’s response, which reads: “None of this is true.”

Before production kicked off on season 10, Craig exclusively told Us Weekly that he was excited to return to the show.

“If we come back, we’ve got a ton to share. I think the boys are in an interesting spot, especially me and Shep [Rose],” Craig shared with Us in March about his, Shep, 44, and Austen’s past conversations that were “very real, very raw.”

“You saw a portion of a much longer conversation. [There’s] not enough time in an episode. Shep and I — we’ve kept things surface level [since the reunion]. We go to the gym at the same time and we see each other, but I think that’s a big conversation [to continue on the show],” he continued. “Asking, ‘How was his trip to Costa Rica? What did he take from it and how is he living his life now?’ We haven’t had that conversation yet. So if we come back, I think it’s gonna be something that I’m excited to get off my chest. I’m excited to have a friendship with Shep again.”

Craig also discussed how “fluid” the casting process is amid speculation about which of his costars would return, including the apparent exit of Oliver Flowers. “It’s not like a baseball contract. If you showed up, they’d be like, ‘Hey what are you doing here?'” he noted. “I think last season was so good because, obviously, you still have to have some structure to make a show, but they kind of just showed up and started filming and I hope, if we come back, that’s what happens because there’s always craziness in Charleston.”

The one Southern Charm constant viewers can rely on, however, is appearances from Craig’s girlfriend, Paige, 31.

“After 10 years, fortunately, [I’m] going into this new era in my life,” he explained about his “real relationship” with Paige. “I don’t really drink anymore — I still have drinks — but what does that look like for me now? Does Charleston still fit? Does my friend group still fit? All things that I’m excited to explore but I think people would be excited to keep watching.”