Young love! Amandla Stenberg and girlfriend King Princess were all smiles while attending the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20.

The pair were seen walking the red carpet together before heading into the award show one month after Stenberg, 19, confirmed their relationship.

Back in June, Stenberg spoke to Wonderland magazine and revealed how the duo met. “It was a classic Malibu function; a drunken crowd by a heated pool,” the Hunger Games actress told Wonderland magazine in June while being interviewed by their 19-year-old girlfriend, whose real name is Mikaela Straus. “We talked s—t about the systems that made us feel small and the effort we put in rejecting the institutions that reluctantly raised us. What I didn’t tell her was that I distinctly remember walking out of my junior year English class reading: ‘Amanda Sternberg comes out as queer.’ She unknowingly set a precedent in my life, a gold standard of how to be proud and exist in the inter sectionalist of multiple identities that were once thought of as being conflicting.”

The Everything, Everything star opened up about their sexuality in the same interview. “Yep, I’m gay. Where do I start? I’m grateful how being gay has afforded me this ability to experience and understand love and sex, and therefore life, in an expansive and infinite way,” Stenberg said at the time. “The continual process of unlearning heteronormativity and internalized homophobia can be difficult, but one of the biggest blessings lies in the magic that comes from having to understand love outside the confines of learned heterosexual roles.”

