



Reality TV strikes again? Amber Marchese reacted to Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice’s split, claiming that the separation was bound to happen at some point.

“Do [you] see the newspaper? Do you see what is going on in this world? For the last week, I’ve been fighting against the state forcing mandatory vaccinations on our kids,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I don’t give a rat’s ass about people who don’t pay their taxes and commit crimes.”

However, Marchese believes the parting of ways stemmed from the estranged couple’s involvement in the Bravo series. “As much as I would love to try to care about Housewife drama, it is not surprising the Giudices have [succumbed] to the curse of it,” she added. “No one survives that show.”

The entrepreneur starred on The Real Housewives of New Jersey during season 6 in 2014 and left the show after one season. Meanwhile, Teresa, 47, is an original Housewife who has appeared on all 10 seasons.

Us confirmed on Tuesday, December 17, that the Standing Strong author and Joe, 47, split after 20 years of marriage. “Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source revealed. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids. The girls will be going to Italy in December, Teresa will be staying home.”

The reality stars are parents of daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

Joe relocated to his native Italy in October upon his release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. The businessman was ordered to be deported in October 2018 after he served a 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

Teresa and the pair’s daughters reunited with Joe in Italy in November.

Joe shared an inspirational quote on his Instagram account following the split news. The post read: “Every next level of your life will demand a different you.”