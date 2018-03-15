Amber Portwood knows what she wants — and she’s got it. In this week’s issue of Us Weekly, the Teen Mom OG star opens about about her relationship with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, with whom she is expecting her first child, and about how different it is than her last long-term relationship with ex-fiance Matt Baier.

Amber, 27, has claimed multiple times that 46-year-old Matt has stolen thousands from her, something that obviously created a huge rift in their relationship. This time around, she’s keeping her finances “completely separate” from Andrew’s, she tells Us.

“With Matt, we had joint accounts, businesses together, things like that, and I’ve learned my lesson. My money is my money, and when we’re together, we can help each other and be there for each other and take care of this child. But you know, Andrew is really good at knowing that we both have boundaries in certain things,” she explains.

Andrew also admires Amber for being able to support herself.

“He’s just happy to be with a woman that’s able to take care of herself, even though he wants to take care of me,” she explains, adding that he’s been “in the cinematography business for a while. ”He worked on the crew for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, where he met her during the season currently airing.

Ultimately, Amber is just looking forward to an entirely healthy life on the show, and a positive relationship with her ex-fiance Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina Anderson, with whom she shares custody of 9-year-old daughter Leah.

“Everybody just needs to kind of blend together and stop the back and forth. That’s a personal goal,” she tells Us. “I have a really calm, chill life and you know, I’m happy for the first time, genuinely. As as long as everybody knows that and my fans know that I absolutely adore them and they stick by my side, we’ll get through everything together. That’s all that really matters to me because Teen Mom is the franchise that we built together and I absolutely adore everybody that’s a part of my life.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane.

