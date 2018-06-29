Amber Portwood may have heard from her ex-fiancé Matt Baier after she gave birth to her newborn son, James, but don’t expect the duo to talk again any time soon.

“Yeah, I mean, he does text and he did send a congrats, but you know, he’s not my friend,” the 28-year-old exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Portwood and Baier, who is 19 years her senior, called it quits two months before their planned October 2017 wedding after several years of dating. She met her current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, while filming Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition with Baier during summer 2017.

“I don’t have a relationship with him,” Portwood added. “I don’t really acknowledge that past and my future is so much brighter and better.”

Speaking of her future, the MTV star, who welcomed James with Glennon on May 8, told Us that she is excited to see her son and 9-year-old daughter, Leah, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, grow up together.

“I’m just really excited to see you know, my kids grow up and just live a life differently than what I did,” she told Us. “I grew up really poor and it was really hard times and I just want to stop the cycle and I think I’m doing a pretty good job of that now with my baby, so I’m just excited for the future.”

As for her relationship with Glennon, Portwood told Us that the new parents are enjoying date nights at home.

“We both kind of cooked dinner together and we just put James in like the little corner next to the table with us in a swing and we just had like a glass of wine and had some dinner,” she explained. “That was our little date night and we were happy and cuddled afterwards. Those are just the things that we have to do right now until he gets older and we’re perfectly fine with it.”

Reporting by Carly Sloane

