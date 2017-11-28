Although they had a tumultuous split in 2014, Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are happy to constantly spend time together for the sake of their 4-year-old son, Sebastian.

“We both love our son, so it just comes easy. We don’t live that far away from each other, so anytime Sebastian wants to come back here or go with his dad [he can],” Rose, 34, told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 28, while discussing Chocolate Rose Presented by Amber Rose at the Chocolate Lounge Las Vegas. “We FaceTime each other a lot. Whether he’s over there or he’s over here with me, you know, we always have FaceTime to talk to the baby. So we talk to him every day regardless of where he is.”

The model and activist added: “It’s just easy. It makes it really easy.”

Rose added that their cordial approach to coparenting gives them an opportunity to individually focus on their careers as well. “It gives us time to also work,” she told Us. “When he’s with me, his dad gets to work on a lot of stuff and vice versa … We have 50/50 custody, so it kind of makes it easy to schedule all my work stuff when he’s with his dad. So I’ll just have a jam-packed schedule for a full week when he’s with his dad and when he comes back home to me, my team knows to kind of keep everything very short and small.”

Rose is currently dating rapper 21 Savage and gushed over their easygoing relationship to Us. “He’s really, really a sweet guy. I’m really lucky to have him. He’s a homebody like me, we like the same things, our birthdays are one day apart, so we’re kind of into the same things which is really good,” she said. “So you don’t have to fight with each other over really what you want to do. We kind of always want to do the same thing, so that’s definitely a good thing sure.”

