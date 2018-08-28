Mea culpa! Amber Rose says that calling Gwyneth Paltrow “Becky with the good hair” landed her in hot water.

The 34-year-old reflected on the drama at the West Hollywood launch party of her new app on Monday, August 27.

“That got me in a lot of trouble!” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “You know, sometimes — and I say this with no ego — I really forget how famous I am sometimes. Because to me, I’m just like, ‘Hey, I’m Amber from South Philly,’ like I could say what I want.”

Rose continued, “But yeah I said that … but I was kind of saying it as a spectator, as, like, a consumer of the whole situation. And then it was like, ‘Gwyneth Paltrow denied…’ and I was like ‘Whoa!’”

“I know nothing,” the model added. “That was kind of me just talking shit on a podcast.”

Rose initially made the claim in July, referring to a Beyoncé lyric off the 2016 album Lemonade in which the 36-year-old singer implies that “Becky with the good hair” came between her and her husband, Jay-Z.

“I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair’” Rose said on Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s podcast, “Make Speidi Famous Again.”

“I feel like she’s the one who was, like, f—king Jay-Z … They were, like, friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyoncé anymore. It just seems like she was the one that was f—king Jay-Z, and now Gwyneth lost her husband, but like Beyoncé’s still with Jay.”

A rep for Paltrow, 45, said the claim was “completely absurd and 100 percent false,” and Rose later tweeted to assure fans she was joking.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!